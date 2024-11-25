Singer Sells Pictures Of Her Butt On The Internet To Help Fund Her Tour

Hitting the road as a musician isn’t nearly as lucrative as it used to be, for some anyway. If you're filling up stadiums, you're probably still doing alright.

Those like British singer Kate Nash, who plays much smaller venues, are feeling the rising costs associated with everything from travel to promotion and even crew.

The 37-year-old decided to do something about it. Prior to kicking off the UK and European part of her tour, she launched a "Butts for Tour Buses" campaign on OnlyFans.

"While touring is the best job EVER it is currently technically what you might call a passion project for a lot of artists in 2024," Nash said, reports the Independent.

She added that she launched her OnlyFans for the money and to make a point about the music industry being "completely broken."

During an appearance on BBC Radio, Nash pointed out that musicians are "going to have to find solutions to fund their art." Her solution helped keep a crew member on board for the rest of the tour.

Singer Kate Nash is funding the remainder of her tour with pictures of her butt

It turns out, funding a tour with pictures of your butt works. Nash said, "I'm also creating jobs with my bum now. For example, I couldn't bring a crew member that's on tour with me in the UK to Europe, but now I can, because of my OnlyFans website."

No more selling Star Wars jewelry on livestreams from a comic book store. Something Nash had to do in the past to help raise money to fund her tours. She doesn’t have time for that anymore.

"I don't really have time in my schedule to get another type of job, and this was an idea that I just thought of, because I've made a record this year, I'm on three tours in a row, and that's a massive financial strain," she said.

"I was just kind of feeling the pressure of that, and I thought this is something that I could do."

The "Butts for Tour Buses" campaign has worked. You can now support her tour and get access to her catalog of butt pictures for only $9.99 a month. That's a steal.

Nash has people talking. She has people helping fund her tour, and she's not upset with her chosen avenue to expose the music industry, even if others are.

Who would ever put selling butt pictures on the internet together with raising money to fund a tour? The answer is Kate Nash. She did the calculations and is reaping the rewards.

"I think the reason people are talking about me going on tours is because I'm selling pictures of my ass now," she said.

"I've already been working my ass off for years, and now I'm just going to get paid really well for it, and I'm going to pay my employees really well for it too."