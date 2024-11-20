Simpsons Actress Pamela Hayden — The Voice Of Milhouse — Announces Retirement

It's crazy that The Simpsons is currently in its 36th season, with most of the original cast still working on the show.

However, Sunday's episode. "Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes" will be the final episode for longtime cast member Pamela Hayden.

She has appeared in nearly 700 episodes of the show and is best known for voicing Bart's dorky best friend Milhouse van Houten. However, she voiced a bunch of other characters too including bully Jimbo Jones, Rod and/or Todd Flanders (sometimes she did both, sometimes Nancy Cartwright played one of them), Lisa's friend Janey and Chief Wiggum's wife, Sarah.

The show posted a video tribute to announce that Hayden was calling it a career.

"People come up to me and they quote Milhouse lines," Hayden said in a video announcing her retirement, which included a montage of Milhouse clips. "People are always saying what a nerd he is. But one thing that I love about Milhouse is he’s always getting knocked down, but he keeps getting up. I love the little guy."

The Simpsons has been around for so long that quite a few times they've had to decide what to do with certain characters after voice actors either quit, retired or died.

They killed off Ned Flanders' first wife, Maude Flanders after a salary dispute with actress Maggie Roswell. They also killed Flanders' second wife (poor Ned), Edna Krabappel after the death of actress Marcia Wallace.

Meanwhile, Phil Hartman's characters Troy McClure and Lionel Hutz were retired after he was murdered in 1998.

However, sometimes characters are recast. Most recently, the character of nerdy Martin Prince was recast after the death of actress voice Russi Taylor (who also voiced Minnie Mouse).

According to The New York Post, it appears that the show will go the recasting route for Hayden's characters, which is great news because you've got to have Milhouse in the fold. He's had so many iconic quotes over the years. I think I say "Everything's comin' up Milhouse!" or "Jiminy Jilickers!" at least once a week.

So, congrats on a hell of a career with The Simpsons, Pamela, and thank you for creating such great characters!