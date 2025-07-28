Bloody Preview Released For Upcoming Christmas Horror Movie: WATCH

The film is a remake of a 1984 movie of the same name.

PublishedUpdated

"Silent Night, Deadly Night" looks like it might throw people for a loop during the Christmas season.

Basic info:

  • Plot: A reimagining of the controversial 1984 cult horror classic – When Billy witnesses his parents’ grisly murder on Christmas Eve at the hands of Santa, it ignites a lifelong mission to spread holiday fear. Every Christmas, he dons the jolly red suit and delivers a blood-soaked massacre to feed his twisted sense of justice. This Christmas Eve, Billy wants to know: "Have you been naughty?"
  • Cast: Rohan Campbell, Ruby Modine, Mark Acheson, David Lawrence Brown, David Tomlinson
  • Director: Mike P. Nelson
  • Release date: December 25, 2025
  • Rating: Not known yet, but you can safely assume it's going to be rated R.

"Silent Night, Deadly Night" teaser released.

The film is a remake of a 1984 movie of the same name. I had never heard of the original until today, but it turns out it has a fascinating place in cinema history.

The film was so controversial when it was released that it was pulled from theaters just a couple of weeks after its release, despite being a commercial success.

Now, a new generation will be introduced to the Christmas horror story, and judging from the preview, it's going to be a very bloody ride.

Give the teaser trailer a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As I noted above, the film doesn't have an official rating yet in the United States, but it will be shocking if it's not slapped with a well-deserved R rating.

"Silent Night, Deadly Night" looks like it's going to be a bloodbath. It's a unique twist on Christmas stories. Most holiday films are uplifting and promote positive messages.

Not this movie.

Not "Silent Night, Deadly Night."

It's going to be a gory slasher, which is probably going to be a surprise for people in the Christmas spirit.

Rohan Campbell stars in the upcoming Christmas horror movie "Silent Night, Deadly Night." (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

You can catch "Silent Night, Deadly Night" starting December 25, 2025. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.