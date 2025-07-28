Bloody Preview Released For Upcoming Christmas Horror Movie: WATCH

The film is a remake of a 1984 movie of the same name.

"Silent Night, Deadly Night" looks like it might throw people for a loop during the Christmas season.

Basic info:

Plot: A reimagining of the controversial 1984 cult horror classic – When Billy witnesses his parents’ grisly murder on Christmas Eve at the hands of Santa, it ignites a lifelong mission to spread holiday fear. Every Christmas, he dons the jolly red suit and delivers a blood-soaked massacre to feed his twisted sense of justice. This Christmas Eve, Billy wants to know: "Have you been naughty?"

Cast: Rohan Campbell, Ruby Modine, Mark Acheson, David Lawrence Brown, David Tomlinson

Director: Mike P. Nelson

Release date: December 25, 2025

Rating: Not known yet, but you can safely assume it's going to be rated R.

The film is a remake of a 1984 movie of the same name. I had never heard of the original until today, but it turns out it has a fascinating place in cinema history.

The film was so controversial when it was released that it was pulled from theaters just a couple of weeks after its release, despite being a commercial success.

Now, a new generation will be introduced to the Christmas horror story, and judging from the preview, it's going to be a very bloody ride.

As I noted above, the film doesn't have an official rating yet in the United States, but it will be shocking if it's not slapped with a well-deserved R rating.

"Silent Night, Deadly Night" looks like it's going to be a bloodbath. It's a unique twist on Christmas stories. Most holiday films are uplifting and promote positive messages.

Not this movie.

Not "Silent Night, Deadly Night."

It's going to be a gory slasher, which is probably going to be a surprise for people in the Christmas spirit.

