'Silence Of The Lambs' Creators Denounce Film's 'Transphobic' Legacy

If my eyes rolled any harder they would fall out of the back of my head.

Believe it or not, "Silence of the Lambs" turns 35-years-old today.

On Valentine's Day 1991, moviegoers were treated to one of the most groundbreaking horror films of all time.

And, of course, the cast and creators are all of a sudden embarrassed about a certain aspect of the movie.

According to an article in the Hollywood Reporter, the team behind the classic psychological thriller said "there's regret" when it comes to their portrayal of the sexually confused serial killer Jame Gumb/Buffalo Bill.

"There are certain aspects of the movie that don’t hold up too well," said Ted Levine, who played Buffalo Bill. "We all know more, and I’m a lot wiser about transgender issues. There are some lines in that script and movie that are unfortunate."

"It’s unfortunate that the film vilified that, and it’s f***ing wrong. And you can quote me on that."

The madness continues.

When discussing the adaptation of Buffalo Bill from the pages to the silver screen, producer Edward Saxon explained, "From my point of view, we weren’t sensitive enough to the legacy of a lot of stereotypes and their ability to harm."

If I may be so bold, it's a horror movie from 1991.

We don't need to apologize for everything we did three decades ago that is now deemed culturally insensitive thanks to a rapid shifting of societal "norms" (and I use that term very loosely).

Transgenderism was on the fringes of society 35 years ago, so I think we could all forgive these guys for not having every subtle nuance of the community represented in their film.

The vast majority of moviegoers didn't even make the connection between Buffalo Bill and transgenderism, a fact that is echoed by Levine himself.

"I didn’t play him as being gay or trans," he said. "I think he was just a f***ed-up heterosexual man. That’s what I was doing."

The fine folks of X aren't moved by the admission of guilt either, with many of them chastising the cast and crew for even "bending the knee" in the first place.

I'm convinced the actors and writers of this film don't even believe half the BS they're spewing in this interview anyway.

The real reason they're apologizing and self-flagellating for a complete non-issue is because they know if they don't, the pack of woke wolves will do it for them in a much more forceful way.

Do yourselves a favor and watch "Silence of the Lambs" this weekend, because it's a phenomenal film and, in the process, you'll be sticking it to the woke losers who dare to call this masterpiece "problematic."