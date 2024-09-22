SI Swimsuit Models Were On Colorado's Sideline Cheering Shedeur Sanders On & Doing His Watch Celebration

Love them or hate them, there haven't been many dull moments since Deion Sanders and company arrived in Colorado and took over the Buffaloes program. Games have become celebrity-attended events.

Saturday night in Boulder was no different, other than the fact that some of the guests in attendance for the game against Baylor were Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models.

The game needed a miracle touchdown pass by Shedeur Sanders to force overtime and allow Colorado to take a win away from Baylor.

Sanders found LaJohntay Wester in the end zone at the end of regulation to set up a game-tying extra point. The pass was dropped in only where Wester was going to be able to make a play on it.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models were on the sideline doing Shedeur Sanders' watch celebration

Colorado would score a touchdown on the ground, then force a fumble as Baylor was about to score to end the game and take home a win that almost got away from them. Now back to the SI Swimsuit models.

The models were on campus for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event and decided to take in a football game while there. Why not? They've become events after all.

Camille Kostek, Jasmine Sanders, and Kamie Crawford were spotted on the sideline at the game doing Shedeur's watch celebration.

Did having SI Swimsuit models cheering the Buffaloes on from the sideline and doing Shedeur's celebration help them win? It didn’t hurt.

If any team is able to handle a circus environment, it's going to be a team coached by Deion Sanders. The man loves the spotlight.

If that means kicking off Big 12 play with swimsuit models on the sideline and giving the haters hope that you're going to lose before flipping it on them and winning, then so be it.