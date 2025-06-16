SI Swimsuit Model Penny Lane Does Some Interesting Bikini Sunbathing, U.S. Open Maniac & The Titans Are A Joke

This isn't how I envisioned this week going with my annual guys' golf trip on the horizon

This edition of Screencaps is going to be a little rushed because I got a message at 6 a.m. this morning from my mom telling me she's still at the airport and needing picked up. She spent the night at the Toledo airport — yes, there's an airport here — after learning at 1:45 a.m. that her flight wouldn't be leaving at 2 a.m. as passengers were led to believe after being delayed from its original 10 p.m. flight time.

Allegiant is saying something about air traffic in Charlotte for the plane which had to go from Charlotte to Clearwater/St. Pete, then pick up passengers there to fly up here.

By the time the plane got up here, the pilots had timed out for the day and a bunch of old people were stranded at 2 a.m.

Why didn't mom, 68, call at 2 a.m. for us to come get her? She said she didn't want to wake us up.

I'm not an aviation expert, but I know there are a bunch of you reading this column. Didn't Allegiant know at 11 p.m. that the pilots were going to time out? Couldn't they have just been upfront and tell people at 11 that the plane wouldn't be leaving at 2 a.m.?

I went to bed at midnight with the Toledo-bound flight in the air. I figured it would land, they'd fill it up and mom would be heading back to Largo.

Nope.

Now she's back in the house and sleeping.

Needless to say, our week is off to an unusual start.

In happier news, how about MY REDS getting HOT in Detroit!

Screencaps Jr.' s game was rained out Saturday, so I told him to get in the car for the 1:10 p.m. first pitch start. Mrs. Screencaps and Screencaps the III had an event to attend, so I told my mom to also get in the car. I found three tickets in the first row of dead right field that I overpaid for, but they turned out to be amazing seats to watch this play from of Elly.

Screencaps Jr. had a prime spot to beg Kerry Carpenter for a ball, which never came, but he loved the action, loved busting open peanuts and sitting in the front row. We never left our seats for nine innings thanks to MLB's between-innings clock.

It was a weird day for me watching my beloved Reds play my favorite A.L. team. Screencaps Jr. was in the same situation. He knows Elly is a beast and is starting to really enjoy the Reds. But he also knows guys like Skubal, and he's well aware of Jake Rogers' stache.

By the end of the day, Elly had jacked one over our heads in right, made that ridiculous throw home and Tyler Stephenson had blasted a first-pitch fastball grand slam in a Reds blowout win.

It turned out to be a pretty perfect day in Detroit. One team had to win and it was MY Reds staying over .500.

Saturday's lesson:

A day at the ballpark with your son in the front row is definitely underrated. I'm already in the mood for more action like Saturday.

What has been your experience with a Ring camera? Should I be worried about the Chinese invading my privacy?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Now that's a nice message, Mike

— Mike N. writes:

I am super thankful Clay re-tweeted SC back in the day. I joined Twitter in early 2020 after I saw Alex Berenson on a Fox News interview. I found Clay through Alex and found you through Clay.

I know you just hit two glorious milestones of an anniversary and 1,000 straight posts.

Your marriage will last 50-60+ years. SC is a glorious moment in time I appreciate so much.

You are around people with insane money. None have better lives than you. Keep coaching your kids as long as humanly possible. You will never regret one of those days.

Kinsey:

Mike, I like that you have Mrs. Screencaps and I living a long life. That's way better than some messages I've received over the years. It's great to hear that a single retweet could lead to a click and a long-time reader. That's the goal here: Take ordinary life, on a daily basis, and try to weave a story that's interesting and relatable. Listen, I might not the most money, but by Friday at Noon, I will be on a golf trip with the boys. By Sunday, it will be a 36-man golf extravaganza. To me, doing things like the Tigers game and spending time on the golf trip is priceless. As long as I have stuff like that in my life, I'll be just fine.

Mike T's Father's Day meal

— Mike T. shares his tri-tip and shrimp grilling masterpiece:

Mike also shared what he got for Father's Day:

Just think of how much pulling power this latte has under the hood

— Resident tractor pull expert Jon D. writes:

Look for this Two Wheel Drive in the BG pits. 1941 Willys with a 564 cubic inch supercharged Noonan racing engine. Reigning NTPA Grand National champ.

##########################

And that is it for this Monday morning with the heat about to build across Ohio. FINALLY. The pool is dialed in and yet I'm having to heat it. That's not cool. It's time for Mother Nature to crank up. It's summer. Let's start acting like it.

Go have a great day. Good luck if you're flying Allegiant.

