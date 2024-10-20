A Shirtless Tyrese Haliburton & Three Blondes Congratulate 50 Cent On Vegas Residency After Night At The Club

It's 4 a.m., you're hanging out with your girlfriend and her friends after a night at the club, and you don't have a shirt on. It's the perfect time to grab your phone to record a congratulatory video for a friend.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton did just that this weekend. He's not letting the upcoming season keep him from enjoying himself. He's coming off of a summer in which he won a gold medal after all.

He hit record on a message for 50 Cent to congratulate him on his Las Vegas residency. The rapper has six concerts scheduled from the end of December through early January for his New Year’s Eve residency.

A shirtless Haliburton with three blondes standing next to him said, "Fif, what’s up, brother? Wanted to congratulate you on your Vegas Residency."

He continued, "You’ve always shown love, so I wanna show love back. Appreciate you. Congratulations, that’s a big, big honor. It’s 4 in the morning. I just got back from the club, but I gotta make sure I so loved my guy. Congratulations brother, keep going."

Tyrese Haliburton couldn’t be more ready for the upcoming NBA season

That's how you deliver a message in more ways than one. Some will claim it's a sign that Haliburton isn't ready for the regular season. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

He's only 24, he's coming off a run to the Eastern Conference Finals and a trip to the Olympics. He could be uptight and overthinking things headed into his fifth season in the NBA.

Haliburton instead is relaxed, he's enjoying life right now, and he's living it up. All of that is good for the points per game. How could it not be?

The last thing you want is a guy burning himself out before the season arrives. The season is a long one, and you have to get every last minute out of the off-season before it arrives.

Hanging out shirtless surrounded by blondes is a veteran move right here by Tyrese Haliburton. Expect big numbers from him this upcoming season.