Sheryl Crow Fires Back At MAGA's 'Fraud' Allegations Over Tesla Donation Video

Sheryl Crow wants you to believe that she sat on that now-viral Tesla donation video for three months before unleashing it on social media.

Saturday morning, after reading Zach Dean's post where he walked us through how Crow went on a virtue-signaling spree, I was suspicious.

"I couldn't get past the fact that Sheryl Crow's Tesla video was shot in the fall with leaves changing," I wrote on the company message board at 10:04 a.m.

Monday afternoon, I reached out to Crow's publicist Pam Wertheimer, who never responded to my questions. By 8 p.m. ET, Crow herself took to Instagram to address the question about those leaves and her video timing.

Get a load of this explanation for the video timing.

"Wow, I didn't know my post was going to blow up the way that it did. For those of you who were on the hate side of things, yeah, there were some leaves on the trees because, yes, I did my Tesla right after the election, but this is the week that I got the confirmation back that the money went to NPR," Crow said in an Instagram video posted Monday night.

Crow added that she "understood that NPR would be going away."

"And I get my news from NPR and PBS."

Sheryl Crow pulled one of the biggest virtue signaling decisions in the Lib world by donating her dirty Tesla in early November and she wants us to believe that she saved that video for three months because she was waiting for confirmation to come in that the money went to NPR?

Three months?

Sheryl, come on.

Why didn't you donate the car and yell it from the rooftops when Musk was running around the country supporting Trump in October 2024? You were openly rooting for Kamala & Tim while driving around in a massive SUV.

And why would you wait three months to put up a fight against Musk? Remember, in October 2024, Libs were screaming over Musk attending the HiTLeR rally at Madison Square Garden. If Musk was so bad for society, why didn't you release that Tesla donation video on November 6 to rally other Libs to follow suit?

There is no way in hell I'm falling for the I was waiting on confirmation that the money went to NPR line.

Nice try, Sheryl.

A real hero would've shouted it from the rooftops in November.

