Men Running Concert Targeted By Woke Mob Over Kyle Rittenhouse Make Stance Crystal Clear: VIDEO

The people behind the Shell Shock music festival aren't backing down.

Tyler Hoover and his rock music festival have been all over the news recently after eight bands quit the October 19th show because Kyle Rittenhouse is attending.

Yes, in the year 2024, we have bands quitting concerts because Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in court, is going to be attending. To make matters more embarrassing for the bands that quit, the event is designed to raise funds to help people struggling with PTSD.

OutKick already exclusively spoke with Hoover, and he made it clear the show will go on. In case there were any lingering doubts, he cleared those up Thursday night.

Shell Shock founder reacts to outrage.

Hoover and his "Antihero Podcast" co-host Brent Tucker - a former Delta Force operator - addressed the outrage during a Thursday night stream, and they both made one thing clear:

Nothing will stop the show from going on.

Tucker, who was an elite guest on American Joyride, said the bands who dropped out "don't deserve a pass" and they should "stand up for what you believe or go down like the frauds you are."

Hoover noted "the most punk move you can f*cking do is stay on a bill that everyone hates. That's being covered by the media. What happened to punk? What happened to rock? What happened to finger in the air?"

The two also appear ready for potential protesters and disruptors to show up, which I wouldn't recommend at a concert full of combat veterans and cops.

You can watch the two break down the situation in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Good for Hoover and Tucker for refusing to back down. You can't give one inch to the woke outrage mob. Not one inch. As Hoover noted, the bands were essentially bullied into quitting the show, but that's their problem. Should have grown a spine and drawn a line in the sand.

Instead, the bands quit, were replaced and the show moves forward. And let's make something crystal clear, it is a wildly weak move to cancel a performance because Kyle Rittenhouse is a guest at the event.

Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people during a violent riot in Kenosha, WI in 2020. One guy tried to grab his rifle (dead), one attacked him with a skateboard (dead) and a third pulled a gun on him (shot in the arm). A jury looked at the facts and acquitted him. Rittenhouse did nothing wrong, and the fact he's stirring up outrage four years later is crazy.

Something tells me the attention surrounding this situation will only grow as we get closer to October 19th. Props to everyone running the event and refusing to back down or cancel it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.