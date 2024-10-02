Kyle Rittenhouse Sparks Cowardly Controversy For Music Festival With Great Goal

Multiple bands pulled out of an event designed to help people struggling with PTSD due to Kyle Rittenhouse being in attendance.

Shell Shock festival is an upcoming concert slated to take place October 19th in Orlando, Florida, and the goal of it is an honorable one.

The event's description states:

"This concert charity event aims to deliver an exceptional entertainment experience while raising substantial funds for the C.A.T. II Foundation. Portion of proceeds are directed to a reputable charity that supports first responders struggling with injuries to include Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Our goal is to enhance awareness with our best efforts to support the cause.

We believe in a united front among our brothers and sisters who continue to fight the battles even after having served their country. This includes not only our veterans but also the first responders who stand alongside them, confronting the challenges and struggles that persist long after their service. Together, we form a strong and resilient community, dedicated to supporting each other through every battle.

We are incredibly grateful for our amazing sponsors, who live the same brotherhood values and continuously give back to take care of our own."

Bands cancel Shell Shock appearances over Kyle Rittenhouse

However, the event is already dealing with controversy. Multiple bands pulled out because Kyle Rittenhouse is set to be a featured guest at the music event. Rittenhouse was famously acquitted after shooting three adult men who attacked him during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. Two of the men died. Full disclosure, one of my best friends was four feet behind the first guy Rittenhouse shot and my fiancée was just a bit further back and followed on for the next two justified shootings.

Event founder Tyler Hoover told me that a total of eight bands dropped out, and the entire music lineup had to be replaced.

"The woke mob tried to cancel Shell Shock because Kyle Rittenhouse will be in attendance. They bullied ALL the bands into quitting the show. We will not discriminate against anyone. Whoever wants to come to Shell Shock is more than welcome. This is not a conservative event. This is an American event," Hoover said in an exclusive statement to OutKick.

He told USA Today something similar when reacting to the bands refusing to play because Kyle Rittenhouse is scheduled to show up.

"Shell Shock is a PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) Charity and Awareness event to support our military Veterans and first responders. Many influencers reached out to us to give their support, one of which was Kyle Rittenhouse," Hoover told the outlet.

Hoover also took to Instagram late Tuesday night to call out people "trolling" and "talking sh*t" about the festival and Rittenhouse's appearance. He said there is no chance those trying to cancel Shell Shock succeed because you "can't kill spirit."

Good for Hoover - who hosts the incredibly popular "Antihero Podcast" - for holding his ground and not giving into cancel culture.

This is America. People have a right to associate with who they want to associate with, and it's a public event. Kyle Rittenhouse is a guest of Hoover and those putting on the show, along with multiple other people popular in the veteran/Second Amendment community.

Bands refusing to play because Rittenhouse is there is simply comical. What exactly is divisive about Kyle Rittenhouse? He was found not guilty, and it was a pretty clear case of self defense by any reasonable standard. One guy went for his gun (dead), another attacked him with a skateboard (dead) and a third put a gun to his head (now missing part of his arm).

At the same time, bands have the freedom to do what they want as well. If they want to whine and quit over Kyle Rittenhouse, then let them do it. It's no loss for people who actually have lives to live and just want to have a good time.

Props to Hoover for not giving in. This is America, and in this country, there are some people who still believe in diversity of thought and opinion. Plus, it's an event helping people struggling with PTSD. Some people might just need to get over themselves. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.