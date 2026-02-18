Sharon Stone, Noted Contributor To Removing Clothing On Film & In Print, Is Asking Hard Questions About Nudity

When you want to get to the bottom of something, you go straight to the experts. In rare instances, they come to you, and they start asking the questions nobody else will.

Who better to get to the bottom of nudity and the perceived fear of it in 2026 than Sharon Stone? I can’t think of anyone. I wasn’t even aware there was an issue. Talk about living with your head up your ass.

The 67-year-old actress is into art these days and, luckily, a film crew that was touring her studio set her off about nudity. She is a noted contributor to removing clothing both on film and in print.

I didn’t know this about her until I took a deeper dive into her past of taking her clothes off, but Sharon says she did Playboy the first time in 1990 to help her land the role of Catherine Tramell in "Basic Instinct."

Those credentials speak for themselves. Let's come back to 2026 and this film crew. They asked Sharon to move a painting of a naked woman called "the Goddess" out of the shot. That was a mistake.

The Film Crew Asked To Move Art And Got A Philosophy Lecture From Sharon Stone Instead

It lit a fire under the 90s icon and had her asking the hard questions, both on video and in the caption of the post she shared. She wrote, "Why in 2026 are we still afraid of aging & living in our own selves?"

Great question. I don’t have a good answer for it.

Nor do I have any good answers for the other questions she asked about looking at ourselves in the mirror or whether it's supposed to be a secret when we pee and poo and brush our teeth.

If I'm being honest, I hadn’t given those questions much thought before.

That's a shortcoming of my own that I'm going to have to find some time to reflect on. I've never once thought to myself that my naked body was my apartment and that's on me.

Don't let her eyes distract you from remembering who the person is that is delivering this message. The person who is asking more of us than we even knew was possible. It is the one and only Sharon Stone.

"We are afraid of nudity on our screens, our bodies, our home.. but not violence or every other thing we are constantly bombarded with day in and day out?," she writes. "Get real!"

She truly is an artist. I am going to get real. I'm going to take some time when I'm alone to ask myself these questions. I hope you'll join me. Not for me, but for Sharon.