Massive Shark Obliterates Fish Being Reeled In, Footage Is Insane: WATCH

An incredible video shows the raw power of sharks in the ocean.

There are few things in life you want to find yourself face-to-face with less than a massive shark. It's the stuff of horrors.

They'll kill you without a second thought, and there's next to nothing you can do about it. The only safe place with a 100% survival rate is dry land where sharks can't go.

Well, a new video perfectly sums up just how quickly they can strike.

Shark obliterates fish being reeled in.

TikTok user @annie.laura shared a video a couple of days ago that is a must-watch for fans of nature and the animal kingdom.

A tarpon, which can weigh several hundred pounds, was being reeled into a fishing boat, but it didn't end as expected.

Instead, all hell broke loose when a shark appeared out of nowhere and created a bloody mess out of the situation.

You can check out the wild footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't drop the infamous "bigger boat" scene from "Jaws."

That shark seemingly came out of nowhere, and after 20 minutes of fighting to reel in the fish, it decided it was snack time.

As I often say, nature and the ocean are an unpredictable beast. You book a fishing trip, spend 20 minutes battling with a fish and a shark ends the situation by mauling it.

Always stay alert when dealing with nature, and make sure to hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

