Shannon Elizabeth, 52, Is Finally Taking Control Of Her Career By Joining OnlyFans To Share Her 'Sexy Side'

Shannon Elizabeth, best known for her iconic role as Nadia in American Pie, is finished letting Hollywood control the narrative and outcome of her career. Those are her words, not mine.

The 52-year-old, who recently described Nadia to Entertainment Tonight as a role and not how she conducts herself in real life, is joining OnlyFans. She said last month, "I'm just not the girl who likes to be naked, ever."

"Even at home I'm always covered up. Like I have friends that sleep in the nude, and they don't mind walking around that way," she went on to explain.

"That was never me, but because that was kind of my coming out, everyone assumed I was that girl."

Was that the real Shannon Elizabeth or the one Hollywood wanted her to put out there? It's hard to tell, because with Wednesday's announcement that she was getting into the content game, she revealed plans to show off more of her sexy side.

Shannon Elizabeth Is Done Playing by Hollywood’s Rules

"I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career," Elizabeth told People. "This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans."

"I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future."

Sure enough, hours after announcing her move to the platform, Nadia from American Pie, officially joined the ranks of the 50-something-year-old actresses who have started connecting with their fans directly on the internet.

Elizabeth's OnlyFans page welcomes you to her "little corner of the internet." A place where "you’ll find the side of me that doesn’t make it into movies—more playful, spontaneous, and completely unscripted."

She's bringing you behind-the-scenes moments, exclusive photos and videos, candid glimpses of her life and chatting with her directly. If you want to know what she's really like, this is how you can find out.

What a time to be alive. I doubt Al Gore had this in mind when he created the internet all those years ago.