Shania Twain Leaves Fans Gasping For Air Over Her Latest Instagram Post, Joe Biden Super Bowl Bet & MEAT!

Celebrities like Billie Eilish are such laughable frauds. When they lecture us, there's no consequences. They say something stupid, their TikTok dork fans get all excited and then there's no consequence. No sacrifice.

Here's what I'm talking about. Go watch.

Here's what I'm talking about. Go watch.

We've officially reached the point in U.S. history when high schoolers are betting on sports and parents are signing off on it

A couple of weeks ago, I thought Darren Rovell had lost his mind when he told the world that he's been tracking sports gambling wins and losses with his teenage son. I don't think D's son is in high school yet.

Then, this happened last night at indoor golf. A buddy of mine, who just watched the Screencaps YouTube video where Screencaps economist Jared Pincin explained how the youth of this country are gambling on sports at staggering levels, told me how his HS freshman son's friends are gambling on sports after parents helped them get started by downloading the apps on the teens' phones.

The way I understood the conversation, we're talking real money, real losses.

Pincin just told us that 60% of college-aged men are gambling via apps. To his credit, my golf buddy, who has his own compulsive tendencies, like golfing what feels like 200 times a year, is absolutely terrified of his son even thinking about betting on sports. It's on his mind and he's trying to keep up with the battles of the modern world.

You make the call: Is ‘sampling’ sports betting good for teen boys?

You tell me. Thankfully, I'm not to this stage of parenting. Based on what keeps coming from Rovell, it sounds like he's claiming sports betting is like having a beer with your son in the garage.

Based on what I'm hearing, we're just scratching the surface with this topic. Tell me what's going on around you and how parents are talking about this subject.

— Mark in Tennessee is a financial advisor pro. The ‘Ask an Economist’ YouTube piqued his interest. Mark writes:

Thoroughly enjoyed the conversation with Jared P. about NFL players that can’t live on ginormous salaries and are broke. A sad reality of the lack of education for the players and the fact that agents won’t step in and help these guys. You discussed a hypothetical about a player that makes $10MM per year. Here is my recommendation:

Year 1

$1MM paid out in equal payments over 12 months

$9MM invested in tax-free bonds

The bonds will not grow, but they will provide $270,000-360,000 in ANNUAL income that is TAX FREE!

Year 2

$1MM paid out in equal installments over 12 months

$9MM allocated in in growth mutual funds across various asset classes (large cap, mid-cap, small cap)

Year 3

$1MM paid out in equal payments over 12 months

$4.5 MM invested in the tax-free portfolio

$4.5MM invested in the stock portfolio

Any player that does this and sticks to a spending discipline will be set for life.

(I may or may have not done this for some athletes!)

Great stuff as always.

These are the reports that brighten my day

— Great American Vern in the PnW checks in and his golf game is absolutely dialed in:

Haven't checked in since arriving in AZ. My goal was to shoot 85 +/- 2 to stay under age-have done so 18 0f 24 rounds! Haven't shot under 80- but will before I leave.

Can't complain and wx has been fantastic-only 2 days of rain since 1 Dec and today was 82. Thank you Hans for asking about the smoked salmon recipe-served for the game against the Rams and Hawks won-not sure it was cause and effect- but Go Hawks!

Kinsey:

What a week for Vern. He's golfing his ass off. The sun is shining all around him. The Wasted Management Open is in town. His Seahawks are about to play in the Super Bowl.

This is called living. Good for Vern and the rest of you retirees who get out there on a daily basis and live it up. You've earned it.

Now go shoot 79.

Readers enjoyed my story about Lefty O'Doul's in San Francisco

— Michael V. tells me:

Hey Joe, hearing you talk about Lefty O'Douls brought back some great memories of my first trip to San Francisco. In 2010 my wife and I made the trip to see the Mets play the Giants (the Mets lost both games of course).

Leftys was just a few blocks from our hotel and we went there on our first day. We loved the place. The staff was friendly and the bar had a great atmosphere. Though we did go to other bars we finished every night at Lefty O'Douls. On our last day I was admiring a bobblehead they had behind the bar. The bartender went downstairs and gave us one to take home for free (yes we tipped them well). It is one of my favorite pieces of sports memorabilia. It was a great place.

— ‘Sheriff’ John in Houston shares:

Was in San Francisco for a business conference once with my business partner about 15 years ago and the hotel concierge suggested we walk over and try LOD's for dinner. Cold beer and hot corned beef and cabbage! It was really good and we felt like we had stepped back into "legacy" San Francisco before it got weird. That dinner was so good we went back the next two years when we were in town for the same conference. Then the next year when we showed up it was closed.

Another old San Francisco place we used to go to when we were in town was Sears Fine Food for breakfast in Union Square. Silver dollar pancakes with some kind of homemade jam (Google says lingonberries). Really good hash browns and eggs over easy as well. SFF is still open it appears.

Back pre-Covid I would travel to California 1-2 times per month for business, mostly to LA but San Francisco at least 3-4 times per year as well. The last trip to SF was in December of 2019 and I haven't been back since. It was getting sketchy then and my understanding is that it's even worse now with the homeless people and all of the crime and filth.

I used to love business travel but my appetite has really diminished since Covid.

Kinsey:

There's still great mystery and adventure in business/work travel for me, but my brain doesn't need it like 10 years ago when I would gladly stay in sketchy hotels in downtown San Francisco where trannies would meet you outside the front door at 3 a.m. while we attempted to get into our car to go to the radio station.

Trust me, if you ever stay at Beresford Arms hotel in downtown San Francisco, BUCKLE UP. Oh boy. The place probably isn't even open these days.

Costco in New Zealand

— John from Coronado writes:

I’ve now shopped Costco on four continents! Add Auckland to Inchon, Korea, and Madrid, Spain. It was crowded and everyone looked very happy. And yes, I had the hot dog and it tasted the same. And at $1.99 NZ, it cost about $1.20, US$!

Played golf at Te Arai, south course, today. Rated #4 in NZ. Had a nice birdie on number 17 with a four foot putt.

New Zealand is a WONDERFUL country, with awesome people and so many unique experiences. And the temperature today was about 78 with a light breeze….

Kinsey:

I'm intrigued by the chunky steak pies. Any readers have an experience with the chunky steak pies? Tell me about them. I asked John how much it costs to golf in conditions like above. That looks amazing.

Wasted Management Open & Show Us Your Meat®

— Bo T. in AZ is ready for a big week in Arizona:

Joe, I will be at the WM Open on Friday. Would you like a report? I figure the answer is yes. Surely some of the IG ladies have to put on a show, and there’s certainly gonna be some drunk ass shenanigans. Allegedly not as rowdy on Friday which is fine with me..I’m too old for that stuff anyway.

Played at Luke AFB golf course today (2-3 days a week). No Q-Zip needed at 10am. Golfers tan is coming along nicely. Made the command decision to get in the pool this past weekend. Water temp was 58 but 80 outside so it worked out. But I wasn’t in there long for sure.

Grilling by the pool (country style ribs) with a V&T while the sun goes down. Living in the VOTS is the shit. Those dudes up in North Dakota are some tough hombres.

Those ICE protestors can KMA. Press On gentlemen!

Family Feud needs to consider inflation

— Jim M. asks:

Hey, when was the last time Family Feud raised the payouts? Seems kinda cheap to give $4000 each to champions. Would $5000 each kill them? $20,000 to champions!!!

Kinsey:

Accoriding to Google AI, the winning family has won $20,000 since 2001. A year ago, this topic popped up on Reddit.

The bigger question, in my mind: Do we actually care what the family wins? We watch to see if Steve's going to read off a sexual survey question or a contestant is going to give a ridiculous sexual answer.

The money thing has never been a factor in my Feud viewing.

This Is Clearly AI®

Costco in Spain is selling these

— Mike T. says:

Costco Sevilla. They sell these throughout Europe. You put them on top the car when it breaks down

Mike T. adds this from the food court:

Couple different things: Croquettes and fries, Ham sandwich, BBQ chicken pizza

That is it this morning. I have so many emails piled up that I think we can do a mailbag video at the end of the week, which will be nice.

Let's keep our head down. The Super Bowl is this Sunday, in case you haven't noticed.

Go have a great day.

