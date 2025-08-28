Mrs. Screencaps and I officially have a teenager

This morning, hot off setting a new personal best cross country time of 12:29:19 — we were told after the race that he couldn't go any faster because he had to take a dump — Screencaps Jr. indicated all he wanted for his birthday dinner was a chicken & noodles over mashed potatoes meal.

I swear he's 13 going on 65.

He's the one who always asks the waitress what the soup of the day is and orders sides of broccoli.

This is the son that we have to tell to turn off his lights because he'll read in bed deep into the night if we don't say something.

I'm looking at about 2 ½ years before I have to start shopping for 2019 Buick LeSabres or LaCrosses or whatever Buick calls its four-door, set the cruise at 54 mph in the right lane sedan so he can go get his soup of the day in style.

In other words, we've been pretty fortunate with Screencaps Jr.

By the way, according to my GPT assistant, it's Race Your Mouse Around the Icons Day. What's that? GPT says it's "a playful reminder to take a break and race your computer mouse across desktop icons."

And people think I'm crazy for declaring National Screencaps Day. You tell me which "national day of" is more important to humanity.

Please excuse any words in this column that are missing a ‘T’

After probably 15 years, my wired Apple keyboard ‘T’ is about to go out. Wednesday, I was a mess. I've written an estimated 45,000 posts (probably more) over my 17-year Internet career, and I've never had a keyboard issue until yesterday.

Yes, we have spellcheck in his version of WordPress, the content system used to type columns, but sometimes, many times actually, it will miss letters.

Just use the laptop keyboard.

Yes, that's a solution, but based on my desk layout and how I have monitors wired, a desktop keyboard works perfectly.

Hang with me. The replacement should be here this afternoon just in time for the football season.

How you knew someone was ‘rich’ growing up

— Tom in Highlands Ranch, CO writes:

Growing up in a typical suburban American community in NJ, I really thought someone was "rich" if they owned a riding mower. Keep in mind, most of us lived on the standard 1/4 acre lot. Houses were much smaller back then so backyards appeared pretty big despite being about 100' long. So a riding mower was an absolute sign of success by the parents!

What about Greg Maddux?

— Shawn from Montgomery, AL asks:

On y=the 8/27 numbers from tweet, it said Clayton Kershaw was the only pitcher with 5+ wins in a month. I would have thought Greg Maddux would have been the answer. Does anyone know how he fared in that question?

Kinsey:

This is the stat Shawn is referencing. Opta is known for adding in some sort of miniscule nugget. In this one you have to look at the "fewer than 400 pitches" narrative.

In July 1997, Maddux won five games and gave up seven runs over those five wins. I guess he threw more than 400 pitches. Baseball Almanac doesn't show his pitches thrown in those wins.

It does show that he walked just four batters that month.

Can beer vs. bottle beer

— Steve in Baton Rouge couldn't wait to get in on this topic:

Had to chime in on a couple topics at once. As a kid my parents never drank but all my friends dad's drank beer out of cans. Even the bar on the corner served cans and kept the empties to recycle in bags out back (the smell was terrible!).

So late 70s consensus is beer in cans for the win. When a new family moved in to the area the dad drank beer from a bottle. Sure sign they were rich. And not Miller ponies but Coors which was the stuff of legend on our side of the Mississippi. And they drove a nice customized van too so there was that too.

— Hans in southern Arizona says:

Hey Joe I'm a little late to the party but you gotta pour the beer from the can or bottle into a pint glass. Tastes way better! I'm also a first time cross country dad. My 13 year old daughter decided out of the blue to join the school team. They have meets after school and it's still 100 degrees down here so It'll be interesting to see how it goes. I'm just glad she's trying something new and getting off the screens. Keep doing what you do.

— Joel from Minster, OH, home to an upcoming Oktoberfest where they used to serve draft beer in milk jugs (they might still do it), says:



I am somewhat disappointed in the "Cap"tive Audience that they are allowing emotions to determine which is better, when the experts have clearly spoken.

From a Leinenkugel brewmaster:

Cans are generally considered better than bottles at preserving freshness and flavor. Cans are superior because they block all light and provide a more secure seal against oxygen, two major enemies of beer quality.

The bottom line

While there is an emotional or nostalgic preference for bottles for some drinkers, cans provide a more reliable and consistent flavor profile for the vast majority of consumers. This is why many craft brewers are increasingly choosing cans for their products. For the best possible experience, regardless of the container, pouring your Leinenkugel's into a clean glass is always recommended.

6 a.m. airport beers and the LIBS who attacked me

— Tigerfan in SanFran writes:

Been awhile. I have been traveling a ton for work. Please find attached a photo of my 6 am airport beer. I assumed the three other people next to me enjoying beer and cocktails also read screencaps.

Saw that liberal attack you for defending sororities. They started this fight when a few years ago the liberal media attacked the Alabama sorority for being "too beautiful" during one of their videos. Then we had to sit through the "body positivity" movement that gave the dangerous message that Ashley Graham and Lizzo etc. are healthy even though they are plus size. I am glad to see we are moving back to common sense that obesity is a bad thing.

FInally, as I mentioned, I have been traveling. Can we please remind people of the airport/plane rules:

There is no reward to getting on the plane early, so no need to stand in the boarding line 10 mins before boarding starts. Wait for your group to be called.

Your luggage goes over your own seat

Middle seat gets both armrests

Window seat controls the window but it should remained closed

If you are under 6'2", you have no reason to recline

Boise Sunrise Balloon Festival

Mike T. in Idaho is up and moving around early this morning. He sent this at 6:43 a.m. MT. Looks like the weekend is starting early in Boise.

############

That is it for this Thursday which feels like a Friday. College football is on tonight. Buckle up for a long season. Let's have some fun.

Go finish up strong at work before the holiday and a long weekend on the patio.

Take care.

