Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Roasted In Hilarious Fashion

Shane Gillis doesn't sound like a big fan of Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will take the field Monday night in the national title game, and it should be an absolute slugfest between two great teams.

OSU has the most talented roster in America on paper and have been terrorizing teams in the playoff. Notre Dame is on an awesome run with plenty of momentum behind them.

Shane Gillis slams Ryan Day.

Gillis isn't just one of the funniest men in America. He's also a massive Notre Dame fan. He's as big of an ND fan as you'll find, and he has no problem crushing Ryan Day. In fact, he's not worried one bit if Ryan Day were to flip out on him like Nick Saban (sort of) did during the opening round.

"Ryan Day can spaz all he wants. At least Saban is the GOAT. Ryan Day was born on third, thinks he hit a triple, can talk all the sh*t he wants," Gillis told Joe Rogan in a video going mega-viral, according to The Spun.

You can watch the video here.

Cook, Gillis. Cook. This is the kind of content people want to see. This is the kind of content that warms the soul before a national championship game.

Gillis went on the biggest podcast in the world and just kicked around Ryan Day like a child. I'm sure his Fighting Irish are hoping to do the same Monday night.

There's truly nothing like college football trash talk.

Who do you think will win Monday night? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.