Shane Gillis Destroys Dirty Woke Mob With Latest Career Update

Shane Gillis simply can't stop winning.

The star comedian has turned into one of the funniest men in America, and he's known for not really caring who he offends.

He's also a huge history buff, which leads to some wildly fascinating and entertaining podcast episodes. The man is a rare talent, and the winning is just getting started.

Shane Gillis returning to "Saturday Night Live."

Gillis was fired over old jokes by "SNL" before appearing on a single episode back in 2019. It was a sad moment for comedy. The entire point is to be edgy and push the envelope. Unfortunately, the people running "SNL" bent the knee to the woke mob, and it cost Gillis his job.

Years later, he returned to host the show in 2024. It was seen as a massive victory against the woke mob, and he was damn good at it.

Well, he's running it back to dunk on the woke mob, once again, because "SNL" announced he's returning to host on March 1st.

Shane Gillis' unstoppable rise is proof that never bending the knee is always the proper move. The woke mob tried to ruin his life.

They successfully, at one point, took his livelihood away from him. What did the star comedian do? Did he get down and grovel?

No.

He simply turned into one of the best comedians in the game, and it's "SNL" that's now begging for him to host. Total and complete victory for the good guys.

Never bend the knee, folks. Just keep pushing. Props to Gills for continuing to win. You love to see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.