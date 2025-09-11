Did Shane Gillis Successfully Save Bud Light With Hilarious New Ad?

Bud Light dropped a new ad with Shane Gillis, and the company might finally be healing.

The popular light beer brand shot itself in the foot when it teamed up Dylan Mulvaney for a March Madness ad a couple years ago.

The backlash was swift and unrelenting. Turns out people don't appreciate an adult man cosplaying as a little girl.

Bud Light drops new ad with Shane Gillis.

Bud Light went from being the most popular beer brand to being a punchline, and it's never fully recovered.

One of the smartest things the company ever did was team up with Shane Gillis as the new face of the brand. It's a smart move. Gillis might be mega-famous, but he also represents the common man.

The dude is also absolutely hilarious.

Bud Light put his comedy skills to work with a new ad about a safari trip to bait LSU football fans in with a cold beer.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hate to say it, but Bud Light appears to have finally found its groove after the Mulvaney debacle. Why didn't Bud Light do this more than two years ago when the situation popped off?

The company probably could have saved itself a lot of embarrassment, fallout and lost money. Instead, it got crushed for well over a year.

Now, the people running the show finally made a good call by hitching their wagon to Gillis. He's also crushing it because no matter what you think about Bud Light (it's a terrible beer, and we all know it), the popular comedian is crushing it with these ads.

Do you think Gillis can save Bud Light? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.