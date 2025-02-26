Insane Dating Requirements Go Viral, Spark Heated Debate: REACTIONS

What's the most absurd dating requirement you've ever had?

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of diving down deep Reddit rabbit holes because you never know what you're going to find.

Sometimes, you might find a feisty debate about Las Vegas, read people debating money tips or find yourself down a dark conspiracy path.

There are also plenty of debates about WWII, which I always enjoy. Today, we have one that is pretty comical.

Shallow dating standards go viral on Reddit.

What are we breaking down today? Well, I was sipping on my standard straight black coffee gearing up for another day in the content trenches when I stumbled upon a wild thread:

"What's your most shallow dating requirement?"

Click!

The person’s name shouldn’t be the same with my dad. Too weird.

Ok I feel less alone here; I had to reject a girl because she had the same name as my sister

I have to think they have an attractive face. The face is a must.

Good grammar and spelling. It would irritate the f*ck out of me if they didn’t know the difference between there, their, and they’re.

We must be musically compatible.

Too much exposed gums.

Walking style... you just have to walk in a certain way that I like otherwise it just can't work out

I won’t be with someone who has an outtie belly button

What feels to me like the most shallow one is no food allergies. I like to cook and bake and try new recipes and restaurants which would feel a lot less fun if I couldn’t share them with my girlfriend without risking her health

If your "intro" about yourself either in person or online included anything about weed, I immediately lost interest.

I need my man to have a sexy voice.

I dont like puffy nipples on men. The ones that kind of look like big hershey kisses or are just really big and puffed out, nah, no thanks.

I prefer not to date guys with skinnier legs than me

They have to be smart. Like smart enough to be weird.

A job

Height. I’m a 6ft tall woman and I’ve dated and seen people shorter than me, and I don’t necessarily see an issue with it HOWEVER in my experience it always becomes a problem for them later on in the relationship when I wear heels or they start feeling emasculated through no fault of my own.

I’m an older woman and see a lot of guys my age trying to look European by wearing a scarf and/or fedora. Just no

Perfect command of our [shared] native language. I judge people by their grammar and word choice, and I know it's not cool. Kinda snobbish. In my defense, I'm a proofreader and I don't want to feel like I'm working when I read their messages.

Some folks are answering with appropriate answers, not shallow ones (e.g. hygeine or employed). The question is looking for shallow requirements. For me, I hate nail polish, finger or toe. The bolder the color, the worse it looks. It creeps me out when I have to shake hands in a professional setting and her nails are dark (I cover my discomfort well). So, in a romantic partner, that can't be present. That's shallow. If I were in the dating pool, I'd be single forever.

Personally, I need a man to have a 6 pack

Can't have one of those weirdly spelled names like Ashleigh

Full head of hair. I’m so sorry, hot baldies. I need something to grab.

I like beards, facial hair, and scruff on men, but any man who willingly grows a goatee is an immediate turn off. Goatees inspire such visceral revulsion in me that it would never work. It reminds me of too many men who, for other reasons, are not good people, and for some reason the goatee seems to be a common facial hair choice among those types.

Can’t do weird hands

Idk if it constitutes as shallow buuuut I no longer date men who are still friends with their ex’s You can be on good, cordial terms, and if there’s co-parenting okay fine but It’s come to be problematic literally every time in my experience so I fully don’t f*ck with it anymore.

Balding but trying to salvage it. Like comb overs or hairplugs. If you're balding that's cool, that's life. If you're trying to hide it, that's cringe. Shave it.

I’m not in the dating pool these days, but my shallow thing is that I don’t like even a single mole/beauty mark near the mouth of a woman. It’s a complete deal breaker for me. I realize that is ridiculous and I accept any and all admonishment I may receive for it, but I can’t help it.

Height - needs to be taller than me, I’m 5’7" so I feel like that is not too much of an ask. Body composition - I don’t mind some extra cake, but I cannot stand really skinny dudes. Lookin’ like a pole bean. Sorry. You said shallow. Lol

Can’t be gluten intolerant. I cook way too much pasta for that.

Can’t be allergic to cats no exceptions

Hair smell. Dated a girl once with really weird hair smell, and I just can't..

If a guy posts on tiktok I will absolutely never date him.

Broke it off with someone because she was obsessed with Twilight. She also tried to get me involved with a pyramid scheme, but that was a while later.

Good online communication. Don't leave messages on read. Don't take ages to reply. Initiate convos and maybe send a reel or two

Might be a little extra but I have an ick for someone who can’t just return things where they were or how they were.

No beer belly! 🤢

A good job. Lots of people are really nice but I don’t want to end up supporting them no matter how hot they are.

Dudes who vape. It's strange because I smoke weed....but something about non-stop tobacco vaping and that weird sweet chemical taste in their mouth when we kiss...it's really a turn off for me. And the constant clouds, vaping indoors....It's a no go.

Haha this is gonna sound shallow I guess it is but I don’t like bald guys at all, it’s ok if my man goes bald I will still love him and be into him but I would never seek out a bald man to date

Gotta say no to a loud, obnoxious chewer.

Lots of really solid and funny answers in there. Now, I've been dating my fiancée for years. So, I can't say I've had to evaluate my standards in a very long time.

However, there are two things that I've always held a firm line on. One, I've always had any girl I've dated watch "Red Dawn" and "Band of Brothers." If a woman isn't willing to sit through those two epic stories at least once, then it was never going to work out anyway.

Second, she has to let me fully embrace my fandom for the Wisconsin Badgers. Doesn't need to participate, but has to understand my love for Badgers athletics.

That means no planning events when the Badgers are playing football and no badgering me (pun fully intended) when Wisconsin has a basketball game.

Fortunately, my fiancée is a saint and never gets in the way of the Badgers. Unfortunately, it hasn't always been that way!

As I had to tell one woman, never make me choose between the Badgers or you because you won't like what wins.

That might make me crazy, but I'm okay with it. Women come and go. Championships and big wins are forever.

What are some of your dating requirements? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I can't wait to hear them!