Shakira Proves To Critics She Hasn't Been Skipping Glutes Day With Unreal IG, SMH Rob Lowe & Gator In Detroit

Plus: Enough whining about the Ryder Cup. Suck it up.

I figured it would be bad, but I didn't think ESPN would cut from the Red Sox-Yankees straight to Ohtani hitting a rocket out of the park

Thanks, ESPN.

I didn't even get to ease into that game before it was over as Hunter Greene threw meatball after meatball. It was the Hernandez frozen rope grounder through the left side that stood out to me during the early onslaught. It was the first pitch and it was hit with such ease.

It was that exact moment when I knew it was officially over. Then, in the 3rd or 4th, they didn't walk Hernandez with runners on 2nd and 3rd. I was screaming "Walk him" at the TV.

Turns out he hit a three-run homer followed by another guy hitting an absolute bomb to right field.

Game. Set. Match. Turn out the lights.

Actually, I took a nap, woke up in the top of the 9th and went to bed.

Tonight, I'm just hoping it's competitive through three innings. That's all I'm asking for.

— Greg S. asks:

Will you and Mrs. Screencaps let the boys stay up late to watch your Reds? You never know when they will get back to the postseason. Not taking a shot, as a Royals fan I’ve been through many long playoff droughts.

Kinsey:

Screencaps Jr. stayed up until 10. That got him all the way to the 5-0 deficit. He'd seen enough.

BTW, I wonder how Indians and Yankees fans are feeling this morning over how their 9th innings went. Ouch.

Is Notre Dame overrated?

— Rob M. emails:

Overrated- I’ll say it again, Penn State? Overrated. Notre Dame- Overrated. I get why they rank those teams high, great fanbase, storied programs, but for the love of God, they are overrated. Don’t come at me ND, here is your schedule for the rest of the year?

Boise, NC State, BC, Navy, Pitt.

You’re ranked 21 right now, run the table and you’ll get into an expanded college playoff just to get blown out by an SEC team, explain to me how I’m wrong.

I’m so rooting for Ole Miss, the team is fun to watch and we so need Lane Kiffin and Landry to be big this year. The Grove on Game Day is on my bucket list.

Kinsey:

The only problem here is that Notre Dame did get into the playoffs last year and didn't get blown out by Georgia.

I'm not an Irish fan, but close losses to Miami and A&M have to mean something, or why should teams even schedule tough games? Miami is ranked No. 3 and now A&M is up to No. 6.

Yes, the remaining schedule isn't a murderer's row, but 21st for Notre Dame doesn't feel like it's preposterous.

Guys, I know you've been raised on SEC football and how dominant it was, but you have to start following the money and the SEC doesn't have as much as you've been led to believe.

Don't listen to me. Listen to Saban.

— Andy G. seems to follow Penn State football:

Allar has sucked all year. He should have had stellar stats against the D2 schools he has played so far. He did not.

You ask "Is that Franklin’s fault?" Does Franklin choose his starting QB?

The only saving grace is that they lost early.

Re: NFL guardian caps

BTW, multiple readers told me the caps remind them of The Great Gazoo from the Flintstones.

— Phil S. in Florida emails:

Good morning Joe. I just finished reading another great Screencaps and had a similar reaction to those ridiculous guardian helmets in the NFL, and may have accidentally solved a mystery of the universe.

See, there are many theories on where the universe came from. Omnipresent creator? Are we inside a black hole from a separate universe? Is this all just a simulation like a game of The Sims?

I generally subscribe to the black hole theory, however after seeing that clearly someone has activated the famous "Big head mode" video game cheat code into real life NFL games, it’s settled.

We live in a simulation. I never watched any of the matrix movies because I always wanted to scream "NEERRDDSS!" at those people who started wearing black trench coats and Ray-Bans after those movies came out, but I get the concept, and I just gave everyone whatever the correct colored pill is.

Any thank you's for this revelation can be sent in the form of beer or a new alternator for a 2016 Lincoln MKX. Hope everyone has a great day!

Would you reject a running clock in a game where your team is about to get beat 100-0?

— Team Screencaps Ragnar Runner Greg emails:

About that 100-0 thumping down in 'Bama recently:

The simple math in HS football is that most of the kids on that field will be done playing organized football in November or December of their senior year of high school.

Yes, it's embarrassing to get stomped on like that, but life will be like that sometimes. As long as the kids weren't in danger of getting injured because of fatigue or an obvious size mismatch, I'm in favor of the coach keeping the game going.

The kids will learn something about themselves and the staff gets to keep reaching for the smaller goal of improving the team.

Port-O-Let etiquette: Do you put the seat and/or lid down?

— Nate asks:

Our small town of Minocqua, WI hosts an annual festival called 'Beef a Rama'. Basically, we shut down the main street and groups set up a tent and cook a rump roast (woof) to see who can do the best job with the worst cut of meat and win (rigged).

Anyways, as with all large group gatherings, there are portapottys, portojohns, portolets, portaloos, or whatever your local colloquialism labels them as. These are there so the local establishments don't need to serve all the effluent needs. Most of the 'advanced' ones have a pseudo urinal in them so that eliminates 83% of the male population.

My beef isn't with standers or sitters, it is simply can we please put the lid down???? No one wants to see what you didn't manage before you came to the festival. Is that too much to ask?

I understand 'if you gotta go you gotta go' from a #2 standpoint, but for TLOG please put the seat down.

Maybe it is the fairer sex trying to get their revenge, but I really doubt it. Anyway, love what you do, but jfc put the porta potty seat down!

Kinsey:

Put the seat and/or the lid down?

Nate, I appreciate the email, but I'm not touching a seat or a lid in a Port-O-Let ---- EVER. Never have, never will. It's a war zone in there. I'm going in, handling business, not touch anything unnecessarily and getting the hell out.

Trust me, I was just at the Ryder Cup and it was hell on earth anywhere near those Port-O-Lets. Many were close to overflowing. It was the worst of the worst, but, my man, my hand isn't going there.

Is this true? I thought she just moved to Colorado and is loving life watching the aspens changing colors. That's what I learned this week on her IG Story

It's as if these people should read Screencaps before going to these events

I lost track of the emailers who told me it would be hard to see the action at the Ryder Cup. It took being creative to see the action. You had to hoof it through the Bethpage forests. You had to climb trees. You had to find higher ground. And battle tree roots. Loose soil.

The whining out of the Ryder Cup has been sad. Guys, I didn't have an inside-the-rope pass and I was shoulder to shoulder with Michael Jordan. I was on tee boxes three dudes deep to see balls go sailing.

We need to get better as a society at doing whatever it takes. Enough bitching about how tough it was.

Yes, I walked 25,000 steps too.

And I saw golf.

###################

And with that, we're ready to roll this morning.

It's October 1. The air conditioner will be needed this weekend when it's 86 degrees. It has barely rained since July. I haven't mowed in 6 or 7 weeks.

But we roll on. Let's go get after it.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :