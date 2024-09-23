Famous Actor Goes Viral With Hilarious 'Entourage' Photo

Seth Green is going viral for all the right reasons.

OutKick readers know I'm a huge fan of the legendary show "Entourage." In fact, I think it's one of the most entertaining shows ever made, and I've talked many times how I hope it eventually gets some kind of revival.

The series follows a group of friends as they try to make it in Hollywood. There are lots of ups and plenty of downs over the course of eight episodes.

One of the best cameos in the series was Seth Green, and he dropped an awesome callback nearly 20 years later.

Seth Green goes viral with "Entourage" post.

The popular actor appeared in multiple episodes, but none are more famous than the 2006 Las Vegas trip episode in season three.

It was a running joke for Seth Green to ask E to tell Sloane he says what's up. The ending of the episode is a massive brawl between Green's entourage and Vinny and the boys. It's easily a top five episode of the HBO series.

Well, Seth Green finally accomplished his mission!

He posted a photo of himself with actress Emmanuelle Chriqui - the woman who played Sloan on the series - and captioned it, "Finally got to tell Sloan I said what up."

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What an absolutely incredible callback for Green and fans of "Entourage." The Vegas episode aired more than 18 years ago, and Green finally got to Sloane he says what up.

It's a simple post. It's a hilarious post. There's no other way to sum it up.

Props to Green for bringing some humor on Instagram and giving "Entourage" fans something to laugh about. Let's just hope we actually get the show to return. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.