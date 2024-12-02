Famous Actor Goes Viral With Epic 'Entourage' Photo, Draws Great Reactions

Seth Green definitely won the internet with a recent post.

The popular actor went mega-viral back in September when he posted a photo with fellow "Entourage" star Emmanuelle Chriqui.

Green played himself in the legendary HBO series and there was a running storyline about how he was crushing on E's (Kevin Connolly) woman.

It was one of the best arcs in the entire series, and without question one of the funniest.

Well, after linking back up with Chriqui back in September, he decided to run into Kevin Connolly - the man famous for playing E in "Entourage."

"My unintentional reunion tour continues," Green wrote on the post. Give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You're going to like it if you're a fan of the series.

It didn't take long at all for fans to flood into the comments with plenty of reactions:

What up E?

(Insert Sloane joke here)

Nah, we respect Sloan’s choice

two of the best

Say hi to Sloan for me?

It’s the We Don’t Drink Jager crew!

Tell Sloan I said what up

What up E? you tell sloan i said what up yet?

Tell Sloan I said whattup back

You will never hear me complain about "Entourage" content. Never. It's not going to happen. It's one of the greatest shows ever made, and anyone who thinks differently is incorrect.

It's a show about dudes spending time with their friends and trying to make it big together. If that's not a concept worth applauding, then I don't know what is.

Plus, it's impossible not to laugh when watching the Vegas episode with Green and Vince's crew.

Props to Green and Connolly for teaming up for a very fun moment on the internet. Hopefully, we eventually get some kind of reboot or another movie, but for now, we just have to enjoy random Instagram posts from former "Entourage" stars.