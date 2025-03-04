Serbian Parliament Gets Into A Flare Battle As All Hell Breaks Loose

With President Trump preparing to address Congress Tuesday night in what should be a lively atmosphere, Serbia's parliament kicked off the day with fireworks of its own.

According to reports out of Europe, Serbian opposition lawmakers broke out flares and set off tear gas Tuesday morning during a legislative session that turned into total chaos, as can be seen via the videos flying around social media.

Parliamentary speaker Ana Brnabić can be heard on video saying, "Your colour revolution has failed, and this country will live; this country will work and this country will continue to win."

What's it all mean? Who the hell knows? All I know is that when you have flares going off inside a government building like it's been turned into a soccer stadium, politicians officially have my attention.

Now for the bad news from this kerfuffle: there were two injuries, including one politician who started to stroke out as the flares were flying.

According to The Guardian (UK), Serbia finds itself in the middle of anti-corruption protests resulting from the collapse of a train station roof last year where 15 people were killed. The protests have pressured politicians into resigning, including the prime minister.

You get the idea: Members of the government get pissed off to the point where they decide to get into a flare-off.