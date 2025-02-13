Security Guard Unloads AR-15 To Stop Mass Shooting At A Club: WATCH

Insane footage shows a security guard in a massive gunfight to stop a mass shooting at a Tennessee club.

Footage has been released from a shooting at Dream in Chattanooga, TN in the early morning hours of January 26th, and it will be one of the craziest things you'll ever see.

A gunman outside the club opened fire with a handgun, according to the New York Post, and that's when all hell broke loose.

Security guard opens fire with AR-15 to stop mass shooter.

Footage going viral shows a security guard armed with an AR-15 stepping up and just pouring rounds in the direction of the shooter. The footage looks like it's out of a war movie.

The gunman was identified as a 24-year-old man, and was arrested after suffering non-life-threatening wounds, according to the same report.

The bad guy should consider himself lucky. The New York Post estimates the guard fired around 24 shots at him, and he only suffered seemingly minor wounds.

I hate to Monday morning quarterback this situation, but if you throw 24 rounds at someone - nearly a full standard magazine - and don't kill them, then you need to spend more time at the range.

At the same time, this is a great reminder that the last thing a bad guy with a gun wants to see is a good guy with a gun. The security guard didn't hesitate to engage, and likely saved a lot of lives in the process.