Angry Democrat Owned By Alpha Male In Hilarious Video: WATCH

The internet has found the latest Chad alpha male, and the footage will have you spitting out your drink laughing.

A bizarre situation unfolded Friday as Democrats attempted to barrage into the Department of Education. Fox News reported the following details:

"Democrats on Friday morning attempted to enter the Department of Education building in Washington, D.C. to meet with acting Education Secretary Denise L. Carter but were stopped by security.

The man, who said he was a federal employee, did not make it clear why the lawmakers were not allowed into the building.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., asked the man whether he was doing so of his own volition or if he was ordered to block the door, to which the guard responded that he was doing his job without giving further details."

It's believed Elon Musk's DOGE might be looking into the Department of Education, but it's clear what cuts might be coming.

Maxine Waters owned by security guard.

Does that spark your interest? Just wait until you see the video footage. It's incredible. The security guard had zero interest in listening to Democrat Maxine Waters.

Check out part of the interaction below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Did you enjoy that? It gets even better. The man was asked if he was willing to stay there all night to stop the Democrats from entering, and hit Waters with a response that legit had me cackling.

I don't know who this guy is, but I can already tell I'd love to drink a beer with him. This moment reminds me of the following John Dutton quote:

"I am the opposite of progress. I am the wall that it bashes against, and I will not be the one who breaks."

The patience that man has is something I definitely do not have. Imagine a group of people in your face yelling at you, demanding to see ID, seemingly refusing to listen and asking if you're going to stay there all night.

Yeah, I think I'd have a few choice words of my own, but to this guy's credit, he kept his composure and didn't break.

That takes one hell of a spine.

What did you think of the entire incident? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.