Secret Signs Of Wealth Go Viral, Spark Passionate Debate: REACTIONS

What are some signs that someone might be secretly loaded?

Now, as OutKick readers know, I'm just a regular working class blue-collar guy from rural Wisconsin. I've had to scrape and claw for everything I have.

I might not have been born with much, but I was born with a work ethic that's pretty solid. In America, that's a great start.

What is a sign someone might be rich?

While I'm not rich, there are certainly a lot of rich people in this great country, and many prefer to be subtle about it.

That leads me to a fascinating Reddit thread breaking down clues that someone might be secretly loaded. The responses are pretty fascinating.

Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Back in my early 20s a guy at my work — owner’s son , about my age — asked me "What;s your favorite season to visit Italy?". I was barely out of college and never left the US. He was totally sincere when asking me. It never occurred to him that some people might not be traveling to Europe on a regular basis.

Similar… someone asked me "where does your family summer? We summer in Europe" When you turn a season into a verb you are wealthy

I went to school with a girl who has never had a job. She was an only child and her grandparents were very wealthy. When they passed and her Father passed she inherited pretty much everything. She’s in her 30’s now living her best life never having to work because her bank account is so massive she can just lay around and do nothing the rest of her life. She travels a lot and has a gorgeous home!

Apparently driving a BMW to college was "rough times"

My boss was asking me when I would stop renting and buy a house: "You can get a decent place for 1.2 million, but you might as well go 1.6 and get a good house." I asked him if he needed a reminder on what he pays me.

If you look at their extracurriculars, you can figure out how rich a person is. If they have no extracurriculars, they're poor. Most better off families will force their kids to do something, whether that be sports, music. And etcetera. Extracurriculars in anything that isn't readily available is a sign that someone is wealthy or is at least wealthy tangent. Horses and boats come to mind. Always keep in mind that to get good at something requires time, money, and dedication.

They say they are not rich just "comfortable"

They use "summer" and "winter" as verbs.

The clothes they put on, looks simple but, sh*tty expensive if you google them

They can afford to buy things they want without first calculating numbers. I had a rich friend who once said sadness was a choice and money doesn't make you happy. Do you know what's worse than being sad and rich...being sad and poor so yes money can make you happy. For one I'd love to be able to afford meat this month but I'm vegan purely cause I'm broke

I swear you can tell immediately if someone's got a family home safety net or not. Like if they lost their home/job/partner and needed a spare room to stay indefinitely whilst they got back on their feet.

They don't work. They travel all the time. They don't understand what it needs to struggle. They have assets most can only dream of having.

No fear of consequences, no worries or anxiety before doing anything like going travelling at the drop of a hat, & never having to worry about where they’ll live, if they’ll be able to buy a car when they get back.

I'm from Money and I go to a private school usually used by diplomats. There is a divide between the foreigners and the rich people, I'm both so I fit into both. The biggest difference I've seen are the rich aren't feminists, they have everything they don't care if they have very little rights in our country. Money is the ultimate political power, you don't need to vote. The rich also don't have hobbies which is strange because they have the resources.

Wealthy people definitely have hobbies. I work in high net worth wealth management and the amount of clients that ski, sail & golf

High-end fashion, luxury items, and exclusive experiences.

They go on sweet vacations last minute

Their couch doesn’t touch the wall.

They no care for the cost of anything. Going to a lobster dinner is the same as going to McDonalds.

Confidence and a happy-go-lucky attitude can signal wealth. Rich guys in college were often "chiller" because they didn’t have the pressure of knowing if they fail they’re screwed

They act like they've "been here" before. What I mean is, they will be in an extremely upscale, high society environment, but nothing is a surprise to them. They are not oohing and ahhing at all the decor, or the details. They're not acting weird when they're served food that you might need to learn how to eat (like oysters, or escargot). They don't act weird about it. They have been here before. If someone is in their 20's/30's and owns a house, especially one that's in a nice area. The majority of the time, their family helped them get the house. It isn't something most people are upfront about.

Not checking the price tag when shopping

They've reached college and their parents are still paying all their bills for them - tuition and fees, car insurance, housing, etc. My friend comes from such a family. He's very nice, but God, is he naive.

This one starts to become visible in your mid 20's: The person who never seemed to have any kind of job, suddenly comes out of college/grad school with a bangin' job title. Guy who never worked a day in his life, suddenly he's a financial analyst.

Not understanding why people have to make hard choices because they cant afford everything the might need

Those from rich family usually delegates work. While those from low income family tend to do all alone.

They do not fear anything in day to day life. Even if they work and pay for their own stuff - they know they will never be hungry or left with a broken car or anything like that. I was friends with a few in college. "Wealthy" here isn't like a 1%. Just that their parents had enough money to pay for everything if they wanted or needed to. The people I was friends with still "had" to work. They had roommates. One was my roommate. The drove used cars. They still budgeted their going out money. But you pick up on it. They weren't worried about surprise bills or getting fired. They always had a safety net.

If they say they "summer" somewhere

I remember going to someone’s house and they served steak for dinner. First time in my life I had one all to myself- it still sticks out to me

While I can't say I know a lot of rich people, I would say the clear sign to me that isn't even up for debate is land ownership.

Someone can have a simple house and a simple truck, but if they're living on hundreds or thousands of acres of land, then it's a pretty clear sign they are at least land rich.

As someone much smarter and *MUCH* richer than me once told me, own 25,000 acres of land and nobody will ever be able to tell you what to do ever again in life. You'll forever call the shots with that kind of asset in your back pocket.

A person like that might shop at Walmart and eat at Culver's, but if you have that kind of land, you're always going to be just fine. Even a simpleton like myself knows that.

Maybe, someday I'll be rich and I'll be able to tell you what it's like on the other side of the fence. That day is just not today! Do you have any fun wealth stories? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.