Secret Service Accidentally Honors 9/11 Hijackers, Deletes Tweet

The Secret Service made an embarrassing mistake Wednesday on X.

Wednesday was the 23-year anniversary of the horrific terrorist attack on September 11, 2001 that resulted in nearly 3,000 dead Americans.

It's a very somber and emotional day for many people. How could it not be? The al-Qaeda terrorist attack didn't just kill thousands of people, but many more would die in the GWOT and the combat against the terrorists that followed.

Secret Service deletes embarrassing 9/11 tweet.

You'd think every government agency posting a tribute would know a very basic fact:

How many people were killed.

Well, the Secret Service apparently did not. The organization that failed to properly protect former President Donald Trump fired off a tweet claiming the flag at its headquarters "honors all 2,996 lives lost."

One problem with that number. There weren't 2,996 victims. There were 2,977 victims. The Secret Service's number includes the 19 hijackers who carried out the attack.

You can see the now-deleted tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If you're going to fire off a tweet honoring the victims of 9/11, you might want to make sure the number you're sharing is correct.

You might want to make sure that number doesn't include the 19 savages who murdered thousands of Americans aren't honored with a flag that "is a solemn reminder of 9/11."

The Secret Service has been getting rightfully criticized after Donald Trump was shot in the ear, and while this is obviously not even a tiny fraction as serious, it's simply another avoidable and completely embarrassing mistake.

Is there any adult in the room when it comes to whoever runs its social media account? If not, let's find one.

Unfortunately for the Secret Service, screenshots are forever and this one isn't going away. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.