Are SEC Women The Most Attractive In America? The Answer Is Complicated

Does the SEC take the crown when it comes to having the best women in America?

Believe it or not, this is a topic that I can promise comes up in guys' group chats more than people realize. College football fans love debating all facets of campus life - not just the team on the field.

Naturally, people are going to debate where the most attractive women in the country reside. SEC fans take great pride in claiming they have the best. I've had some intense debates on the issue with them. More on that later.

Does the SEC have the best women?

This topic is, once again, flying on social media after model Liberty Flynn posted a video claiming she didn't want to be a "New York 10." Instead, she'd rather just be "SEC pretty."

The video has nearly four million views on Instagram since being shared. For those of you who haven't seen it yet, you can give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Naturally, reactions rolled in across Instagram and Twitter. It seems like we've found one of the few topics in America everyone seems to have an opinion on. Step aside Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. There's a new issue for Americans to argue over.

You can see some of the responses below:

Not a pronoun in site.

More natural, less fillers, less Botox

My mom says the humidity gives us the best skin lol

Honestly the south has some drop dead gorgeous women.

Most were raised by two parents and know what gender they are

Southern belles we’re getting the recognition we deserve

An SEC 10 is a NY 6 at best LOL

And they vote for trump. 10/10

And they like guns and vote Trump.

Looks fade. Substance lasts. Invest in your insides not your outsides.

What she mean by "EVEN Mississippi State"

Republican women are always the hottest…

Southern universities have TOP TIER beautiful women.

American by Birth, Southern by the grace of God! Roll Tide Roll!

Because their Mamas raised them right…. Southern ladies just know not only how to dress for every occasion but also how to act. It’s not just about the pretty face or the clothes; it’s about the way you conduct yourself

They are called Southern Belles for a reason. Most of them are all really polite and nice too.

As someone from the south... Midwest is definitely 10s

You know what it is? They’re feminine. That’s it.

This is a Fact. I live in L.A. I was just at the Univ of Alabama last week. I was impressed.

I was just in Tennessee and I was shocked! Prettiest women on the planet.

truth…. hotty toddy!

Ole Miss redshirts Miss Americas

You can walk around the campus in Tuscaloosa and just about every day say "that’s the prettiest girl I’ve ever seen". I bet it’s the same at Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, and a few others.

Hmm... Miami University (of Ohio) would have a strong case against that statement... Just sayin' :p

They think we go for the football lol

By far. Not close.

LOL those girls attending the "southern schools" (as their safety schools) are from California and Florida and attending

It’s true. And many don’t have half the level of self important stuck up attitude that big city girls have. They’re nice and funny and are 10s without trying hard.

I’d like to nominate Clemson into consideration.

Now that you added UT. Hell yes!

I think it's safe to say that the overwhelming majority of responses were in agreement that the SEC does, indeed, have the best women in America.

Is that actually true or is this some SEC propaganda spreading online? Allow me to unpack the situation from personal experience.

Now, as OutKick readers know, I'm engaged and my saint of a fiancée is from New York and was an athlete at Iowa before going pro. The Hookstead compound (location still classified) is a Big Ten home and will remain so until the day I die.

What's my experience with the SEC? Admittedly, it's pretty limited. I flew into Oxford back in 2017 for a game against LSU and got a house with some friends for the weekend. It was an incredible trip, and it's when an event known as the Mississippi Miracle occurred. Someday I'll publicly tell that story. Today is not that day.

What I will say is that the people in Oxford were salt of the Earth people. All of them. They were among the nicest people you'll ever meet, and I was blown away by the hospitality.

Were the women impressive? Without a doubt. They were all dressed unbelievably well for a football game, incredibly polite and down to Earth and had elite energy and vibes.

Now, how does that stack up against other regions of the country? I can't speak for the west coast schools because my only experience there was a campus visit to USC in high school. What I can say is we had a lot of coasties at Wisconsin when I went there and they mostly sucked. Couldn't stand them. Arrogant, dumb and while many might have been good looking, they had repulsive personalities.

In a direct one-on-one comparison, southern women absolutely crush coasties. That's just a fact. Now, do they beat out Midwestern women? I'm obviously biased as all hell as I grew up in Wisconsin, went to Wisconsin and lived in the state for the majority of my life. I think it's neck and neck, but the SEC have warm weather for most of the year is a huge advantage. I'm man enough to admit that.

Now, let me throw you a curveball that many of you might not see coming:

Montana.

I lived just one year in Montana. I spent a year in Bozeman, and that year might have been the most chaotic and crazy of my life. It feels like it was a different lifetime ago. There's a longer piece to be written on that, but again, it's not happening today.

What stunned me most about living in Montana was the fact there were no fat people. I think I was the fattest guy for a mile in any direction, and I wasn't fat at all.

The quality of people out there was grade-A. All anyone wanted to do was hike, ski/snowboard, drink Coors Banquet and the vibes are unbeatable. You have the daughters of some of the richest men in America out there, and you'd never even know it by their behavior. It's the exact opposite of what you deal with when it comes to coasties.

The women in Bozeman were the kind of women you felt comfortable with drinking a beer or getting in a gunfight with. That latter part isn't a joke. There were multiple women out there who could out shoot me.

My fiancée can't just yet, but we're working on it.

Overall, I think there's a real argument to be made the SEC does take the crown as the internet has already claimed, but it's a dogfight at the top of the rankings. The Big Ten isn't going down without a fight, and I know the women of Montana would like a word.