Sean Strickland Announces Harley-Davidson Boycott, But Is It Justified?

Sean Strickland is done with Harley-Davidson.

The UFC superstar is a popular hit here at OutKick because he has no filter, and is one of the few athletes in the world who actually speaks his mind no matter what.

Does he say some wild things? Yes. Is he wildly entertaining and refreshing? Also, yes. Well, his latest target is Harley-Davidson and he's not happy.

Sean Strickland is boycotting Harley-Davidson.

It all started when Harley-Davidson did an event promoting Machine Gun Kelly and his new song "Lonely Road."

Strickland and MGK seemingly almost came to blows several months back, and he's not been shy about the fact he thinks the musician is a clown.

Some of the big issues Strickland has with MGK are the way he conducts himself and the fact he allegedly drank blood as part of a ritual with Megan Fox.

Following his tweets about Machine Gun Kelly, Strickland released a video vowing to sell his Harley and claimed the company has gone woke.

I'll let you watch his comments for yourself as summing them up wouldn't do it justice. Give his video a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I want to be clear that I'm a fan of Sean Strickland. Guys like him make the UFC and sports in general a ton of fun. He's also free to live his life however he wants. If he wants to boycott Harley-Davidson over ideological beliefs and the promotion of MGK, then he's free to do it.

However, I'm not sure all this is really necessary. MGK certainly comes off as a weird dude, but I'm not sure the fact the brand promoted his new song with Jelly Roll is justification for people to completely cancel the brand.

As a general rule of thumb, I'm 100% against boycotts unless it's something absolutely egregious that's never walked back. A crystal clear example of that would be Bud Light's atrocious marketing campaign with Dylan Mulvaney.

Of course, this is America and people are free to make their own decisions. Strickland clearly has and he's done with Harley-Davidson. Do you agree with his choice? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.