Trump's Confusing Plan For Gaza Slammed By Star Athlete: 'Isn't America First'

UFC superstar star Sean Strickland seems very confused as to why President Donald Trump wants to get involved in Gaza.

Gaza has been hit hard in a war between Hamas and Israeli forces following the October 7th terrorist attack.

President Trump, who campaigned on ending wars, called Gaza a "demolition site" following air and ground combat operations.

His comments echo what Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said when he previously told the press that there is "almost nothing left" and it will take more than a decade to rebuild.

Given the extensive damage and the fact Gaza is on the other side of the world, people were very confused when Trump announced Tuesday that it's, apparently, going to be America's problem moving forward. Trump declared the United States is going to "take over" the Middle Eastern region of land.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too," Mr. Trump said. "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings — level it out. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area. Do a real job. Do something different," said during a Monday press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

You can watch Trump's full comments below

How exactly is America going to take over the Gaza Strip? That remains to be seen, but from a logistics and personnel standpoint, it's impossible without troops going in.

Prior to leaving office, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Hamas managed to replace its killed fighters at roughly a 1:1 rate and was back in territory previously cleared out.

It would likely be a mess of unimaginable horror, and Trump's comments caused a lot of confusion. That includes the UFC superstar.

"The American people want nothing to do with Gaza.. Rebuild America first.. America first... this isn't America first....," Strickland tweeted Wednesday morning.

You can see his tweet below

Sean Strickland's feelings are certainly not in the minority on X as of publication. Many people have no explanation for Trump declaring the United States is going to take over Gaza and deal with unexploded ordinances. Why would the United States military be responsible for that?

Furthermore, let's have a quick history lesson for anyone who thinks pushing out people from Gaza and Hamas fighters will be easy. It will be insanely difficult now that the area has been turned to rubble. Fighting in urban centers is hard. Fighting in urban centers that have been blown up is borderline impossible for the advancing force.

Don't believe me? Ask the Nazis how it worked out to fight in Stalingrad after bombing it to the ground. Rubble and damaged structures give the local fighters a significant advantage, and that's before we even get into how hard fighting an insurgency is at a baseline level.

Combat isn't a movie.

Hopefully, Trump doesn't actually intend on taking over Gaza. It would cut directly against his "America First" mindset and mentality that he's talked about for nearly a decade. We pay our allies in the region massive sums of money, and it should be their priority.