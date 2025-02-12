SEAL Team 6 Caught On Video Inside America: WATCH

Members of SEAL Team 6 were captured on video inside the United States of America.

It's not a secret that OutKick has a hardcore group of military fans and veterans who read the site daily. It's been a lot of fun engaging with you all (feel free to reach out at any time to David.Hookstead@outkick.com), and we've really been rolling with some fun content.

That leads us to an awesome video making the rounds on social media Tuesday.

SEAL Team 6 filmed inside the USA.

SOCOM Archive and JSOC Archive (both 100% worth following on Instagram) shared video footage Tuesday of SEAL Team 6 operators from Blue Squadron conducting a night training activity in Dallas at some point in 2025.

The exact nature of the training wasn't disclosed, but operators could be seen on a roof near some windows and on the ground.

Check out the footage below. It's pretty neat.

Believe it or not, Tier One operators conduct training exercises inside the United States on a semi-regular basis, but most of it is never known about and essentially none of it ever goes public.

The main reason it's done is so that they can train in realistic urban environments in case they ever need to conduct real operations in a similar setting.

Read into that as much as you'd like. Trust me, they're not doing it just for fun. They're doing it to stay as sharp as possible so that when their number is called and it's time to rescue hostages or smash some bad guys, they're ready to roll…..and they always are.

The amount of training it takes to a Tier One operator is something that can't be put into words. You're talking about the best military members on the planet. They're like ghosts, and by the time you see them, it was already too late a long time ago.

Be grateful men like the ones in the video above exist. They're what keeps the enemy awake at night sweating with fear. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.