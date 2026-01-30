SEAL Team 6 Snipers Caught On Camera, Photos Feature Powerful Weapons

Some awesome photos of SEAL Team 6 snipers are making the rounds online.

If you're reading this, then there's a very high chance you know what DEVGRU (SEAL Team 6's formal name) is all about.

It's the Navy's incredibly competent and talented Tier One direct action and hostage rescue mission. The unit's most famous moment was the 2011 raid that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden, and there are plenty of other missions the public will never know about.

Photos Of SEAL Team 6 Snipers Go Viral

The popular Instagram page @SOCOM_archive recently shared a pair of awesome photos of SEAL Team 6 snipers at a shooting competition in Idaho. Their identities have been blurred out to protect national security.

One of the snipers had what appears to be an SR-25 semi-automatic rifle, and the other had a bullet action rifle, likely chambered in .300 WM or .338 Lapua.

Both rifles are capable of unleashing devastating damage, especially the latter. Check out both of the awesome photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seeing photos like these will never get old. Without question, some of the baddest dudes on the planet. Much like Delta Force, it's always going to be a bad time when these guys show up on target looking for someone.

I wouldn't recommend getting in a gun fight with DEVGRU if you value your life or want to see the sun come up ever again.

They move lightning fast with brutal precision and overwhelming lethality.

What do you think about SEAL Team 6? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.