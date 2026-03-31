Bad*** SEAL Team 6 Photos Go Viral, Feature Epic Gear

SEAL Team 6 is the Navy's Tier One direct action unit.

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Some epic photos of SEAL Team 6 operators have hit the web.

SEAL Team 6, officially known as Naval Special Warfare Development Group, is the Navy's Tier One hostage rescue and counter-terrorism unit.

It's been tasked with some of the most famous and important missions in the history of the U.S. military. The one that often comes to mind is the raid to kill Osama bin Laden in 2011 in Pakistan.

They're American patriots and incredible at taking the fight to the enemy.

Delta Force Army Rangers Navy SEALs (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

SEAL Team 6 is an elite counter-terrorism unit. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

Awesome SEAL Team 6 photos released.

The popular Instagram accounts @JSOC_archive, @devgru.archives and @socom_archive shared a bunch of photos of SEAL Team 6 members on Silver Squadron and 24th STS operators geared up for a free fall parachute jump, and they're fully decked out in gear.

The coolest part is the guys rocking the pano night vision goggles. Pano night vision is widely-considered the best night vision on the planet.

It gives our warfighters a massive advantage on the battlefield. Just ask Maduro's security guards if you don't believe me.

Check out the awesome photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's a great thing these dudes are on our side. I definitely wouldn't want to be facing them or on the business end of any weapon they're holding.

Tier One operators are a strategic asset that no other country could even imagine having. Whether it's Delta Force or DEVGRU, they get the job done when their number is called, and they do it over and over again.

Delta Force Army Rangers Navy SEALs (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

America has the best Tier One operators in the world. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

What do you think about SEAL Team 6 and other Tier One units? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.