SEAL Team 6 Vet Shares Insane War Story Involving Dead Body And Extreme Weather: WATCH

A former member of SEAL Team 6 shared one of the most insane stories you'll ever hear.

As OutKick readers know, I'm fascinated with military history. It's something that I've loved since I was a child.

There's something about history and combat that simply captivates the interest of a lot of people.

Former SEAL Team 6 member shares incredible war story.

Well, we have a doozy of a story for you all today. Former SEAL Team 6 operator and Red Squadron member Jeff Nichols shared an Instagram video Thursday about a mission in Afghanistan involving extremely cold weather and a dead body.

It's unlike anything I've ever heard after interviewing combat veterans for more than half a decade.

I'm not going to tease it or get into details at all. You need to go into this video completely blind to appreciate his story.

Hit the play button below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's without a doubt one of the most absurd war stories I've ever heard, and the fact he talks about it so casually is pretty on-brand for Tier One operators.

Nichols is talking about doing something the average human couldn't imagine ever doing, and he doesn't seem fazed at all.

The man stuck his hands into a body in order to warm them up during a gunfight at high altitude. Stop and think about that for a second. Actually stop and think about living through something like that.

As Nichols said, he's not wired like most people and neither are his former teammates. The same can be said for guys in Delta Force. I know guys who had bullets fly past their face and started laughing and smiling. The average person would panic. Tier One operators run towards chaos and violence.

They're truly a different breed of people, and I say that as a huge compliment. Also, if you want to see a cool video from Jeff Nichols, check out him blasting frauds below.

Be grateful guys like Jeff and his teammates exist. When it's time to confront evil, they're the ones who get the call. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.