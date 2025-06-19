SEAL Team 6 Operator Gets Brutally Honesty About Killing: WATCH

Former SEAL Team 6 operator DJ Shipley says there's a range of feelings that can happen when killing someone in combat.

SEAL Team 6 is the Navy's sole Tier One direct action unit, and it's the branch's counterpart to the Army's Delta Force.

The two units are tasked with hostage rescue and direct action missions. Only the best of the best have a chance of even trying out for either unit. If you make it, there's almost a 100% guarantee you'll see combat.

The operations tempo for Tier One units during the GWOT was insane, and they're really the only units still putting in work around the globe now that the wars are over. To put it as simply as possible, Tier One operators will eventually find themselves in a scenario where they will likely have to kill people.

SEAL Team 6 operator reveals what it's like to kill in war.

Shipley served on SEAL Team 6/DEVGRU during the GWOT and saw plenty of intense combat. He's one of the most public former operators, and I can only imagine the stories he hasn't shared.

Now, he opened up about what feelings he experienced when killing in war, and his comments are definitely worth hearing.

"Some of them, when it's super reactionary, it scares the death out of you and you barely survive it. There's a huge adrenaline dump and then it all drops down. Hands really, really shaky. You know, a full cortisol dump, and other times, it's...there's no feeling at all. Not a bit, and it makes you feel weird at first. And, when you realize that this is just the game you play, you can't get all wrapped up in it," Shipley explained, in part, when talking about what it's like to kill bad guys.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I've always been fascinated by what former operators who killed people up close and personal say about taking life. It's truly a wide spectrum of answers.

Some people, such as Shipley, talk about how it can get scary and also feel nothing. I've heard other guys publicly and privately tell me they couldn't have cared less about killing on target.

It's not personal. It's just the nature of the beast. If a bad guy has a gun and you don't kill them, then you're probably dead. It's just that simple.

Add in the fact you're dealing with extreme evil like ISIS, and it's not hard to understand why killing comes easy for some of these guys.

Be grateful there are men who exist whose names you will mostly never know doing the most dangerous job on the planet. We need them, and we're lucky to have them. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.