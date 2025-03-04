Man Tries To Fight A Giant Sea Lion, Nearly Ends In Total Disaster: WATCH

A man squared up with a sea lion, and it nearly turned into a nightmare scenario.

As OutKick readers know, the animal thunderdome isn't something you want to mess with. Life isn't a movie.

Animals out in nature will piece you up in a heartbeat if they feel threatened. Hell, some will do it just because they're bored on a Tuesday.

Man goes viral for squaring up with a sea lion.

You know what's a great way to piss off a wild animal and find yourself in trouble?

Provoke it.

That's what leads us to a video shared by the popular Instagram page @touronsofnationalparks (via Whiskey Riff)

A guy thought it would be a good idea to harass and then square up with a giant sea lion. Smash the play button, and see how it worked out for him below.

That man is very lucky the situation didn't end up worse than just a bit of a jump scare. Generally speaking, sea lions aren't looking for trouble with humans. They're not naturally super-violent creatures.

However, like all wild animals, they will lash out if they feel threatened, and I hate to break it to anyone out there living in fantasyland, a human doesn't have a shot against a big sea lion.

The creatures can weight upwards of 600 pounds, and this one looked like it might have weighed every pound of that.

That dude would have been in a world of trouble if a sea lion that size had taken him down in the water. He would have quickly experienced the FO part of FAFO.

Fortunately for the dude in the video, the situation didn't escalate that far. Do not mess with wild animals. It generally doesn't end well. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.

Love all things hunting/fishing/camping/outdoors? Follow OutKick OutDoors on Instagram and TikTok!