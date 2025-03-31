Scumbag MLS Fan Fight After L.A. vs. San Diego Match Includes Vicious Punch

Imagine fighting over an MLS match.

That's exactly what happened this weekend when L.A. and San Diego fans got together for a match in the "G League of soccer," as one Twitter observer is calling the MLS where European stars go to retire.

I've covered many, many fights between L.A. and San Diego fans, but those were always NFL and MLB fights. After what went on outside Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Saturday night, it appears we've officially entered a new era of fan brawls at sporting events in southern California.

If you were thinking about taking the family to a soccer match between these two teams, you might want to think again. Prison riots outside MLS matches are officially a thing in the U.S.

WATCH:

Did you see that sucker punch from the Fat Joe lookalike? Sickening, but predictable out of the southern California crowd where you could be prison shanked at any moment.

Apparently nobody was stabbed to death or we'd hear about that on the local news.

In other words, this could've been worse.

These two clubs will meet again in September. Mark your calendars.

And here's another fight from the game: