Scumbag LIBS Get Lit Up By Flag-Carrying Patriot At Anti-ICE Protest

MAGA Tyson is being hailed as a hero for lighting up LIBS who attacked him.

There's a popular meme on the Internet that goes something like this: FAFO.

That's exactly what happened at one of the numerous anti-ICE protests breaking out across the U.S. where the filthy LIBS stand up for criminal illegal aliens as a virtue signal to their fellow filthy LIBS. The LIBS decided they wanted to challenge a flag-carrying patriot and the results speak for themselves.

IS THERE VIDEO OF THE FILTHY LIBS I NEED TO SEE?

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

Say hello to "MAGA Tyson," as he's been dubbed on social media. Watch what happens when the filthy LIB continues to assault MAGA Tyson with a blaring siren meant to deafen an opponent.

The LIB caught a serious case of FAFO. WATCH. Keep an eye on the guy in the red coat, especially when he dumps his umbrella and decides he wants to challenge MAGA Tyson.

Here's a version where you don't have to listen to the deafening siren. It's like watching Patrick Swayze in "Road House." Watch this guy walk right into that left. Never saw it coming.

MAGA Reacts To MAGA Tyson Dropping LIBS With Vicious Lefts

The prevailing narrative is that MAGA Tyson is not a guy you want to mess with and he's officially an asset.

"I wanna him as my fulltime security no joke," one guy wrote on Twitter. "Left Hook Power!! He had every right to defend himself! Thing in Red was assaulting him he attempted to walk away that’s when it turned! FAFO," said another MAGA Tyson supporter.

Meanwhile, the MAGA ladies took notice.

"Ice security needs to hire this baddie," some woman named Space Kitty replied.

Meanwhile, some puck bunny jumped into the comments to say she knows an enforcer when she sees one. "I bet that guy plays hockey," the puck bunny added.

You get the idea. MAGA Tyson is officially a viral superstar and the anti-ICE protests roll on. Welcome to another day in American history.