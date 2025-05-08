Scumbag Lib Fraud Bill Gates Accuses Elon Musk Of 'Killing' Children Due To USAID Slash

Virtue signaling Lib asshole fraud Bill Gates has been making the media rounds lately and his headline-grabbing go-to line goes something like this: Children are dying because Elon Musk ended USAID as part of the DOGE cuts.

In an interview published Thursday by the Financial Times, the billionaire, who has been bragging that he will give away 99% of his wealth in the next 20 years, went even further by saying blood is on Musk's hands.

"The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one," Gates told the media outlet.

"I’d love for him to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money."

Bold statements, cowboy.

Has Bill Gates — his net worth is around $108 billion right now — ever accused the Chinese, specifically President Xi Jinping or anyone connected to the Communist regime, of killing children? If so, I cannot find those comments. Feel free to send them my way.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

A quick check of the Gates Foundation website shows the word "Uyghur" cannot be found on the China page. But let's dig a little deeper. Surely Bill would mention the Uyghurs on the Gates Foundation website somewhere, right?

"The Chinese government’s alleged actions in Xinjiang have violated every single provision in the United Nations’ Genocide Convention," CNN wrote in 2021.

Did Gates say a word publicly about the Chinese and their treatment of their own people? Did Bill ever challenge the Chinese to fund a bunch of African agencies so kids wouldn't die of HIV? Good luck finding me a link on that subject.

Instead, in those days, Bill was embroiled in a divorce after his wife, Melinda, learned, after telling her husband in 2013 that she didn't like Jeffrey Epstein, that her husband continued to be friends with the convicted child sex offender, according to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

Bill met with the convicted pedophile "many times," as the New York Times put it in a 2019 headline, for years after his wife said she didn't like the guy.

Now this guy wants to go around playing the role of arbiter of righteousness over a corrupt U.S. taxpayer-funded agency.

Should've sat this one out, Bill.

Let me repeat that, Bill Gates was hanging around Epstein in 2013 after he was convicted in 2008 for soliciting minors for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute. Epstein went to jail for 13 months over the charge and register as a sex offender. It was a worldwide headline.

Did the founder of Microsoft keep his distance. LOLOLOL…no, not even after his wife asked him nicely to keep his distance.

God help you if you're holding up Bill as some hero of the people and children around the world. This is all performance art.

As he nears 70, Gates is legacy building. Tearing down Musk is good for his business.