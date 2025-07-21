Scumbag Ellen DeGeneres Takes Shots At U.S., Trump At U.K. Show

Ellen claims she's never coming back to the United States which is a win for the United States

Chalk this up as another victory for President Trump.

Self-exiled American Ellen DeGeneres took to the stage over the weekend in Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, England where she took disgusting shots at her home country and declared that life "is just better" in the U.K.

Ellen, 67, has made it perfectly clear in the past that she and her slam piece wife Portia De Rossi deported to the U.K. just before Trump won the Presidential election in November.

"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in'," Ellen told the U.K. audience. "And we're like, 'We're staying here'."

Hell yeah! Love to hear it.

WINNING.

Ellen takes disgusting shots at the U.S.

It's one thing for the former talk show host to take shots at her enemy, Trump, but it's another when this turncoat starts attacking the country that gave Ellen the opportunity to make millions and become a huge star.

But, that's exactly what she did this weekend at the U.K. show.

"It's absolutely beautiful," Ellen said of England. "We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture - everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life.

"It's clean. Everything here is just better - the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here.

"We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."

You'll never guess where Ellen lived before moving to England.

Yep, you're right, she lived in Los Angeles. You know, that place that these elites hold in high regard and claim everything is fine. Then, eight months after escaping the liberal hellhole, Ellen is ripping the place.

Go figure.

As for this claim that Ellen saw snow for the first time while living in the U.K., I'm going to say she's lying. You're telling me, Ellen, who spent decades as a touring comedian, wanting me to believe she's never seen snow before might be one of the most comical things she's ever said.

What's next for Ellen now that she's British and living on a farm and has no plans on returning to the U.S.?

"I just don't know what that is yet," she said. "I want to have fun, I want to do something. I do like my chickens but I'm a little bit bored."

Wait, we thought life was perfect in the U.K.

Make up your mind.