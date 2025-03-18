Scumbag Chuck Schumer Mocks 'Greedy' Americans On The View

Leave it to a scumbag career politician like Chuck Schumer, who has sucked off the teet of the American taxpayer for 45 years of his life to lecture Americans who want to keep more of their hard-earned money.

In a particularly disgusting rant Tuesday on The View while surrounded by those cackling wokes, the New York Senator, who can't grill a cheeseburger, mocked "greedy" Americans who want to pay less taxes to an over-spending, out-of-control government that keeps printing money.

"Their attitude is, ‘I made my money all by myself. How dare your government take my money from me? I don't want to pay taxes.’" Schumer told the audience.

"Or, ‘I built my company with my bare hands, how dare your government tell me how I should treat my customers, um, the land and water that I own, uh, or my employees.’"

Spoken like the Big Daddy Government agent that he is.

That man cannot grill a cheeseburger and he wants to lecture you on how you should just let government keep taxing you to death and making it harder and harder to gain a foothold towards obtaining the American Dream.

That man was voted into office in 1980 as a New York Congressman. He was 29.

He's now 74.

That's 45 years of living off tax dollars.

The purple-haired Libs will probably email me screaming about how Chuck's 2023 financial disclosure form showed that he's not rolling in the cash.

Uh huh, sure.

Chuck Schumer is trying to win back voters by declaring that they're ‘greedy’ for wanting to give Washington D.C. more of their money

"Imagine thinking this is a winning sales pitch to get people to want to buy into the Democrats’ ideology again. This party is cooked," one person on Twitter correctly noted on Tuesday.

Would Chuck step aside as the leader of the Dems in the Senate in order to move the party forward?

LOLOLOL. Of course not.

"No. I should be the leader. One of the things I've been known to be good at is how to win Senate seats. In other words, I'm a strategist in terms of recruiting candidates, helping the candidates run campaigns and win," Chuck noted.

Bold strategy. Let's see how it goes.