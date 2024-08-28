Scotty McCreery Stops Show After Some Scumbag Hits A Woman

There are scumbags in the world and then there are scumbags who would hit a woman at a Scotty McCreery show.

That exact scenario happened over the weekend in Pueblo, Colorado at the Colorado State Fair where the 2011 American Idol winner had to stop his show to have a scumbag yanked out of the crowd.

"Hey, Hey, Hey, right here, right here, that's a lady you just hit sir," McCreery said as he stopped the show while watching the alleged assault. "Absolutely not, who just hit the lady," he added while calling in security to manhandle the scumbag.

After the perpetrator was pulled from the crowd, McCreery added, "Whoever you are that's the definition of a coward."

Over on TikTok, fans took notice of how McCreery kept his calm, never used profanity to diffuse the situation and "handled that with such class."

"A real man, see something SAY something," another fan wrote.

Some pointed out that Scotty is such a gentleman that he even called the scumbag, "Sir" while pointing out that a guy was hitting a woman.

From the sound of things, if you're looking for a guy to root for in country music, McCreery should go up the list of guys you're rooting for.