Scottish Medical Clinic Would Like People To Stop Bringing Them Unsolicited Pee Samples

Some people are just eager to throw down a urine sample

A medical clinic has had to make the kind of request that I guarantee no one there ever thought they'd have to make: "Guys, please only bring us samples of your pee if we ask for them."

According to UPI, the Saltoun Surgery in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, must have had a persistent problem of people showing up with urine samples that they didn't need, that they had to go over to the social media person and have them make a post to hopefully put an end to the bladder-emptying madness.

"Important Update Regarding Urine Sample Submissions," the clinic's Facebook post begins. "Please be advised that we are no longer able to accept urine samples unless they have been specifically requested by the practice."

Now, why would this even need to be said? Well, there was an answer.

"This change is necessary due to the high volume of inappropriate or unsolicited samples being submitted, which affects our ability to provide timely care to all patients," the post reads.

My initial reaction to this was shock.

Shock that enough Scotsmen (and Scotswomen) are having a laugh by filling up some kind of vessel with pee and then taking it down to the poor lads and lasses at Saltoun Surgery for them to deal with.

However, not too long ago, I realized that people are way too eager to give a urine sample.

A Tale Of Two Medical Lab Patients

Not too long ago, I went to get some standard blood work done — standard check-up stuff — and as I was sitting there in the chair waiting for the tech to start drawing blood, some lady just walked into the room.

"Can I help you?" the tech asked.

"Yeah, I have my sample," she said, holding up a glass I was fairly confident was not apple juice.

"Urine sample?" the tech responded like it was her first day on the gig (and which made me nervous about her poking me with a needle).

"Uh-huh," the woman nodded.

"Alright, put it on the counter."

The woman walked the glass to the counter. I watched in horror as its contents sloshed, all the while wondering, "Wait, since when can you just walk into these rooms when they're helping another patient.

She placed the glass on the counter, and the tech placed what looked like a short-sided muffin wrapper on top of it like it was supposed to be some impenetrable barrier.

The tech turned back to me.

"I guess, so?" I said, my eyes unable to leave this sample that this woman couldn't wait to provide.

Anyway, in summation, 1). stop taking your piss to the nice people at Saltoun Surgery unless they ask for it, and 2). People are weirdly eager to hand in their urine samples.

Even if a very handsome writer is about to get some blood drawn.