Scottie Scheffler Gets A Good Chuckle Out Of Peyton Manning Blasting A Drive Off A House

Former inmate Scottie Scheffler is one of us.

There was PGA Championship winner on the first tee of The Memorial pro-am this week sucking down a milkshake at 7 a.m. watching Peyton Manning tee off in front of him. The 28-year-old world's No. 1 golfer once again has the golf world by the balls & life couldn't be better now that he's no longer on the Louisville's Most Wanted List.

Manning steps up to the first tee, lines up his tee shot and proceeds to uncork one off a house. Scheffler starts dying laughing over this moment in his life. It's not fake. It's not rehearsed. It's just guys being guys.

"Peyton Manning nailed a house on the first tee at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am. Scottie Scheffler, drinking a milkshake at 7am (wild move), doubled over laughing right behind him! 🤣 what a way to start a round. Just hilarious!" samsteetalk, who uploaded the video to Instagram, wrote.

Based on the camera angle and where Scheffler was standing at the back of the tee box, we've determined there are two houses that Manning most likely drilled with that shot. It looks like a simple shot up the fairway, maybe it fades on you a little bit into the deep stuff on the right, but the houses figure to be out of play unless you open up the club face.

One of these two houses took a direct hit.

What's Peyton Manning's golf handicap?

In 2020, the NFL legend was listed as a 6.4 at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tenn., which has hosted five USGA championships. At that point in his golf career, he was posting lows of 78 and highs around 88.