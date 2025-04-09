Conservative Star Silences CNN Panel With Basic Facts About Illegal Aliens: WATCH

Scott Jennings continues to steamroll people.

The CNN pundit and former White House official during the George W. Bush administration has turned into a star since President Donald Trump returned to office.

Why?

He regularly takes on entire CNN panels by himself and comes out as the winner. It's pretty entertaining to watch.

Scott Jennings, once again, dominates CNN panel.

Jennings gifted people another golden moment Tuesday night when he sparred with Abby Phillip about illegal aliens being removed from the country.

Phillip claimed it's not a crime to illegally enter the country (wrong!), and Jennings wasn't having it. He quickly silenced the panel with some basic facts about people who need to go.

Watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For the record, it is 100% a crime to enter the country illegally. You don't have to take my word for it. It's laid out in the criminal code. The relevant part of the code is 8 U.S. Code § 1325 - Improper entry by alien, which states the following, in part:

"Any alien who (1) enters or attempts to enter the United States at any time or place other than as designated by immigration officers, or (2) eludes examination or inspection by immigration officers, or (3) attempts to enter or obtains entry to the United States by a willfully false or misleading representation or the willful concealment of a material fact, shall, for the first commission of any such offense, be fined under title 18 or imprisoned not more than 6 months, or both, and, for a subsequent commission of any such offense, be fined under title 18, or imprisoned not more than 2 years, or both."

Now, there are also civil penalties that can also happen, but there are laws on the books that make it a legitimate crime to illegally enter the country.

Facts matter, and Jennings was more than willing to lay down the basic facts of the situation. America is for Americans.

Nobody who isn't a citizen or a legal guest in our country has a right to be here. Violent illegal aliens absolutely do not have a right to stay in the country, and should be ejected as quickly as possible.

Props to Jennings for continuing to have the spine to hold the line in an environment most people would cave. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.