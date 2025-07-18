Science Declares That Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Has One Of The Sexiest Voices Out There

You're not allowed to argue with science, and it is science that has announced that of all the artists playing at festivals in the United Kingdom, the performer with the sexiest voice is none other than the backwards red hat-wearing frontman of Limp Bizkit, Fred Durst.

Disagree? Too bad.

Science.

According to Metal Hammer, ticket site SeatPick put together this study that uses some honest-to-goodness science that came from a 2012 study, which determined what pitches are most attractive to people.

That study found that the most attractive male voices come in at 96Hz, while the most attractive female voices come in around 223.25Hz.

So, what SeatPick did was they looked at every artist performing at a festival in the UK this year and took the mean pitch of their voice. They did this with both male and female vocalists and determined whose voice was sexiest by determining what percentage away from the most attractive pitch their voice was.

Durst topped the chart with a mean pitch of 96.8Hz, putting him within 1% of that golden 96Hz pitch.

Ergo, Fred Durst has one sexy set of pipes.

Lola Young and Bloc Party were the next two artists on the list, with the top three sexiest-voiced acts playing at the Reading and Leeds Festival, which takes place next month.

Rounding out the top five are Drake in 4th place and Olivia Rodrigo in 5th place.

Sabrina Carpenter came in at 29th, Neil Young came in at 36th (absurd), and Alanis Morissette came in 63rd and last (which I don't necessarily agree with but can understand).

By the way, I'm here for the Limp Bizkit-renaissance that is happening right now. I know people like to goof on them, but they've got some great songs and Wes Borland is, for my money, one of the most underrated guitarists on the planet.

Anyway, I'm going to go listen to "Take A Look Around," because apparently it sounds sexy as hell.