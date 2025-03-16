Hollywood Star Shares Bizarre Comments About Photos With Fans: 'Really Offends'

Scarlett Johansson has zero interest in taking photos with fans in public, and her reasoning is a bit mind-boggling.

Johansson has been a Hollywood star for decades going back to the early 2000s. She really exploded in popularity over the past 15 years or so with some of the biggest acting credits in the industry.

Some of her biggest hits include "The Avengers," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Lucy," "Avengers: Endgame," "Black Widow" and "Marriage Story."

Her performances have made her one of the most recognizable people in the country, but don't expect to get a photo if you see her out in public.

Scarlett Johansson has no interest in taking photos with fans.

Johnansson apparently isn't a fan of taking photos with people out in public, and the reason why sounds like someone living in the clouds.

"It really offends a lot of people. It doesn't mean I'm not appreciative, of course, that people are fans, or happy to see me. But I always say to people, ‘I'm not working.’ [And that means] I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I'm doing my own thing," the star actress told InStyle when explaining her position on photos.

"I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you."

What a line.

Is she an actress or a hippy at Woodstock floating through the air? I'm not sure I've ever heard a more unnecessary excuse than not wanting "to be identified" in a certain "time and place."

A simple "no thanks" would have sufficed. Instead, she had to cook up a comically stupid excuse. Does she think the CIA is hunting her? Does she think she's so important that she can't have people know where she was with a complete stranger?

It's a wild reason, and it doesn't make her look like a down-to-Earth person. She comes off as a bit of a jerk. It's a photo. Either take it or don't. This isn't complex.

She's an actress. Not a war hero. She reads lines from a script for a living. It's not an important or overly impressive job in the grand scheme of things.

As a working class blue-collar guy, I haven't met many famous people. Or, at least, not many who have impressed me. I will say that I got to meet Johnny Depp when he filmed a movie near my house when I was a kid, and he was super nice. This was the height of his fame when he was doing "Pirates of the Caribbean" films.

He couldn't have been nicer, and unlike Scarlett Johansson, he didn't have a holier-than-thou attitude. He was also way shorter than I expected, but incredibly chill.

What do you think about Johansson's no-pictures stance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.