It Looks Like Sauce Gardner & Ice Spice Have Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

Sauce Gardner and Ice Spice might be the NFL's new "it" couple.

After rumors circulated about their alleged relationship for months, the two seemingly made their relationship Instagram official on Tuesday. Ice Spice posted a mirror selfie with the New York Jets cornerback in what appears to be a hotel bathroom.

There is no caption on the photo.

Gossip about a romance between Sauce and Spice (which also sounds like it could be the name of a trendy restaurant) started in February when the two were spotted on an escalator with her security in a weird viral video.

Over the past couple of months, Gardner has also been seen with the popular rapper at events, including Druski’s Coulda Been Love YouTube series premiere and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The alleged couple also attended a boxing match, where they gave us one of the most awkward kiss cam appearances in history.

Ice Spice, who rose to fame in 2022 when her song "Munch (Feelin' You)" went viral on TikTok, has attended multiple Kansas City Chiefs games with her friend Taylor Swift, including the past two Super Bowls. The 25-year-old was also in attendance for the Jets' 24-3 win over the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium this past September.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, though, Ice Spice admitted that her football knowledge leaves a lot to be desired and that she had no idea what was going on at Super Bowl LVIII.

"I was incredibly confused. I’m still confused," Ice Spice said. "I honestly would just wait until Taylor cheered."

Maybe Sauce can teach her a thing or two.

Of course, neither Gardner nor Ice Spice have explicitly said they are together. But most women don't hang out in hotel bathrooms with their platonic male friends.