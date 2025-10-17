Plus: Is it time to build a statue of Joe Flacco in Cincinnati?

I don't even know what to say this morning, especially after looking at PlayoffStatus.com which has MY Bengals with a 56% chance of making the playoffs

Thoughts this morning:

I cannot tell you guys how nice it was to be on Twitter last night and not read about how the Bengals offensive line is absolute dog shit and how the line has a mission to get Joe Burrow killed. I feel vindicated. I really hope Burrow watched how Flacco didn't try to be the hero who extends the play by ducking and dodging. That offensive line looks like a Super Bowl line in front of Flacco. Twitter blowhard Warren Sharp can kiss my ass about how the line has been Burrow's problem. Flacco is getting more time to throw than Baker Mayfield. That might've been the most nervous I've been during a game since the Super Bowl run. I kept looking at the score. I watched the Bengals defense give up a TD in like two minutes and my blood pressure started rising. Then, Herbstreit mentioned his "Pain" text group filled with Bengals and Reds fans and how it felt like we were going to get a 31-30 loss. I woke up Mrs. Screencaps when Flacco threw that ball to Higgins, and he went down at the five. Still, I was convinced Rodgers would throw a Hail Mary and the Bungles would refuse to knock down the ball in the end zone. Just when I think a Cincinnati team is completely dead, they suck me right back in. I'm sensing a trend. Is there a setting where we can block Amazon from placing pop-up ads on our TV screens IN THE MIDDLE OF THE GAME? What the hell was that box in the lower left?

And, finally, it's time:

— John from SD checks in:

Glad YOUR Bengals won; great win this early in the season. The announcers (Hierbstret) tried to convince us that the Steelers would win 31-30.



Mike Tomlin complaining about the Browns trading Flaco to Cincy: get over it and game plan better for the game.

— Chris D. says:

Can't give up on the Bengals!

Kinsey:

I didn't. There was a big fight going on in my brain. There was a part of me saying go to bed and don't put yourself through this pain. Then I trusted Flacco and saw an incredible ending.

— Andrew from Coon Rapids, Minnesota emailed around midnight:

Wanted to send a shot out as a reader of Screencaps and a person from Midwest how we spend our nights up here. Even though Thursday night football may be happening, we spend a random warm 60 degree night outside next to the fire table with cigar in hand and a whiskey on side enjoying a random nice night before the weather turns to shit with shorts on. I love your content on Outkick and have for the last 7 plus years being a follower being a first time sender.

Kinsey:

I hope that middle finger is for Warren Sharp. What an asshole that guy is.

Hallmark movie screenplay writer Steve B. shares a wild nugget about how big the Screencaps movement was in 2023

— Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO writes:

Thanks for the shoutout for my Hallmark movie. It's the 3rd highest rated Hallmark Christmas movie of 2023, and I know a lot of that is because of Screencap readers.

Tell Raiderland Ryan thanks, and that there's nothing from me this year, but I'm getting some bites on my new script, so hopefully next year.

Also, my buddy flew from Colorado to go to the Texas Tech/Kansas game Saturday (they throw tortillas on the field?), and says it's an incredible football environment. Only thing is that he said the two sports bars he visited around the stadium on Sunday were dead for the NFL games. I guess Lubbock folk save their football energy for Saturdays.

Congrats on Screencap Jr's running success. That's discipline that will serve him well in the future.

Kinsey:

How big was Steve B.'s Hallmark Christmas movie writing debut in 2023?

"Checkin' It Twice" beat college football on ESPN that night. Never forget the critics being blown away by how that movie performed.

Screencaps reader reacts to a northern Michigan bar I mentioned in the newsletter

— Marty from Farmersville, OH couldn't believe I mentioned the Kal-Ho Lounge bar in Kalkaska, MI:

Went in there in the 70's & 80's with my dad (prior to being legal drinking age) and his buddies when we were up there deer and mushroom hunting - It was a dive bar then! And it was the Kal Ho at the Kalkaska Hotel - You could still get a room as I remember.

Thanks for the time warp revisit!

Kinsey:

I always appreciate to hear from my SW Ohio readers, especially from people who live around the areas where I used to party in cornfields and play sports. Tonight is a huge night around Farmersville. My high school, Brookville, rolls into Germantown, which shares the Valley View school district with Farmersville, for an 8-0 vs. 7-1 showdown.

Playing at Valley View has been a house of horrors for Brookville. I'm not sure how many times we've beaten Valley View in the last 35 years when Valley View became a public school powerhouse, but it's not many.

Can Brookville pull off one of the biggest wins in school history? Stay tuned.

If you're a Chinese bot looking to waste my time, I'm going to turn it into content

Ella thought she wanted to play ball before I refused to play her games.

Calm before the Ohio Junior High Cross Country State Championship storm — literally

Sunday in Columbus should be interesting for Screencaps Jr. He's never run a race on a wet course. Due to the continued drought here, he's never been on a track with an ounce of water.

Here's the forecast for Sunday's state championship: 96% chance of rain, gusts over 40 mph.

Welp, kid, it's time to figure it out. I have no idea how this will go. He enters the race as the 95th seed in Division 1. Can he break the top 100? That should be the mission. Now we just have to see how he reacts to course conditions.

‘This Is Clearly AI®’

Lee D. sent in this one:

How was the garden this year in Idaho?

Mike T. says it was a "fantastic year." That must be where all of our water was at this year.

#####################

And that is it for this incredibly busy week. Get out there and give your job 100% until lunch today and then coast into the weekend. I know you've been working hard. The meetings have you just ready to relax at home.

Finish strong.

Have a great weekend.

