Viral Instagram Wedding Proposal Video Needs Analysis: Is This Real?

Is the Internet being duped by this wedding proposal fail?

The OutKick Culture Department has been debating the validity of a wedding proposal viral video that went nuts to the tune of 3.1 MILLION likes on Instagram after it was posted this week.

The premise of the viral video is that Miami couple Natali & Kevin Arrieta, budding Instagram influencers, were in Santorini, Greece when Kev proposes to Natali, but an older couple walks into the video and blocks the romantic proposal.

In other words, RED MEAT content for Instagram.

Staged or fake? You make the call here.

ARGUMENTS ‘FOR’ THIS SANTORINI PROPOSAL VIDEO BEING STAGED

"This video was never supposed to get out to the world," Natali told Miami TV station Local 10 this week. "It was just for us."

What? Then why did you post it on your Instagram page where you're trying to be an influencer?

Let's continue with this nonsense.

"Believe it or not, that video was take two," Local 10 reporter Michaila Hightower told viewers.

What?

"The first time Kevin proposed they hired a photographer, but when the footage never came, they feared they'd been ghosted," Hightower continued.

Hang with me here as we untangle this web of confusion.

"We were so panicked. We were only going to be in Santorini for a few more days," Natli added.

OMG, what did they do!!!!???

The couple recreated another proposal. The one you're seeing in the viral video. Then, they claim, they didn't upload the video until recently because of the Jet2Holiday meme that is all the rage on TikTok right now.

HERE'S THE REAL PROPOSAL VIDEO THAT THESE TWO CLAIM THEY NEVER GOT FROM THEIR PHOTOGRAPHER

I'm not buying anything these two wannabe influencers are trying to sell, including this wedding proposal video. You've been warned.